Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion nail the 'Mean Girls' aesthetic in 'Not My Fault' video

The music video for Reneé Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion’s Mean Girls collaboration has arrived, and it is only making fan fervor for a lesbian Regina George even more intense.

With only a week left until the feature film adaptation of the Broadway musical based on the 2004 Lindsay Lohan movie (based loosely on a book) hits theaters, “Not My Fault” is hyping fans up for the show.

When the song was initially released last month, Rapp’s singing about girls leaving with her before dropping a blatant “can a gay girl get an ‘amen?’” immediately left everyone wondering if she was clueing us in to this iteration of iconic mean girl Regina George being written as queer. And the video…is not beating those allegations.

Whether or not that’s the approach Mean Girls takes, the video is not only giving us enough to live on for the next seven days as we await that theatrical release, it’s also making us imagine a world where these two divas star in their own movie together, pulling these same vibes.

And let’s not sleep on Meg’s reference to this moment from the 2004 film: