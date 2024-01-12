Reneé Rapp BURNS rude bus touring company owner in viral clip: 'F--k you, Buddy'

The next time you’re thinking about being a total ass to a stranger, you might want to ask yourself, “Am I sure they aren’t friends with Reneé Rapp?”

The Mean Girls star has been doing press for the 2024 adaptation, and one interview in particular has been making the rounds thanks to her unexpected candor about some guy named Buddy who apparently caused some trouble for people she cares about.

“There is this man who owns a bus touring company. His name is Buddy, and he is such an asshole,” she said, as co-star Christopher Briney burst out laughing and covered his face while she went OFF.

“He was so disrespectful to my friends, Priscilla and Bella, who I work with, and to my mother. If you’re watching this, I can’t stand you, and I hope your business burns. You are so disrespectful and so misogynistic. I hate you,” she continued. “Fuck you, Buddy.”

It isn’t immediately clear where the interview originated, although it appears the two may have been doing some sort homage to the Burn Book that’s so pivotal to every iteration of Mean Girls. But whatever was going on here, Rapp won herself a whole bunch of new fans for refusing to hold back.