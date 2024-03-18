Scroll To Top
ComingOut

Olympic swimmer Sean Gunn comes out as gay

Olympic swimmer Sean Gunn comes out as gay

Olympic swimmer Sean Gunn opens up about his struggle to come out
@seangunnnn/Instagram

“My life really is in such a good space right now, and I have so much to be grateful for,” he said.

@andrewjstillman

Olympic swimmer Sean Gunn is out and proud, and it turns out he has Kentucky of all places to thank for it.

Gunn made his debut representing his African home nation of Zimbabwe at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympic Games, which he told Outsports brought him to tears. He wasn’t unfamiliar to the international stage at the time, having competed in the FINA World Swimming Championships as a teenager. He also broke some school records on relay teams at the University of Kentucky.

His time in Kentucky, of all places, helped him realize he was gay.

“Initially, I was not out at all,” he said. “I dated girls for the first few years. I had some really great relationships with girls over the years and really loved them. Obviously over time that changed and I started dating guys later on. But my team, and everyone who did know, was very supportive and happy for me.”

Kentucky is pretty low on the list of places most people feel comfortable coming out, but Gunn said, “If anything, friendships just became better. I think in my head I built it up for so long, and I was terrified that the way they acted or treated me would be different. But I was really lucky that everyone was so amazing and wanted me to be the happiest version of myself.”

Although his friends remained supportive, he withheld his sexuality from his family until later. Now that he’s completely out in the open, he’s living with his boyfriend in Cape Town, South Africa. His swimming career ended after the Olympics, but he’s happy to put that in the past.

“I really needed the break, and it took a long time for me to be able to enjoy swimming again,” he said. “My life really is in such a good space right now, and I have so much to be grateful for.”

Part of that gratitude is being able to be authentic with his family, which he said, “As someone who did struggle with coming out and only did come out at 27 to my family, it makes me so happy to be surrounded by friends and family and so much love, and am really grateful for them all.”

ComingOutSportsGay
gay athletegay olympicskentuckyolympic swimmerolympicssean gunnuniversity of kentuckyzimbabwe
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena Drea de Mateo Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

45 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio