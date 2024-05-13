We’re just under two months away from the start of the 2024 Olympic Games, and Paris has decided to prepare for it by…installing 16,000 “anti sex” cardboard beds . So much for the City of Love, right? Between the anti sex beds and no champagne in the Olympic village , I’m not even certain why the games are being held in Paris at all!

Debuting in the Olympic Village at the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo, these cardboard beds were rolled out as an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional bedding. Some may argue that the 2020 Olympic village was ahead of its time , or a trendsetter , with new chic homeware brands following suit . However, athletes immediately started speculating about ulterior motives.

Paul Chelimo, a US track and field runner, tweeted that the beds were “aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletes.” He also added that the bed’s design was meant to discourage “situations beyond sports,” which immediately went on my list of favorite euphemisms for sex.