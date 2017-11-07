This Beauty Pageant Contestant Had the Perfect Response to Being Asked If She Had a Boyfriend

The first Binibining Cebu beauty pageant in the Philippines crowned their first winner on October 28, 2017, but 17-year-old contestant Maria Izobel Taguiam is the one making international headlines with her response to an offhanded question about her romantic life on stage.

During an interview round with the final 12 contestants, Taguiam, who represented the city of Tabogon, was casually asked by the hosts if she had a boyfriend before her official question.

"Yes, but not a boyfriend but a girlfriend," Taguiam replied. "Because I believe love does not see gender and if you love someone, go for it."

After an interview with Cebu Daily News, Binibining Tabogon's response is now making international news. She opened up about her girlfriend in the interview and thanked her for her support.

"I’m just proud to have her. I just want to tell people it is indeed okay to love someone regardless of gender," said Taguiam. "I just want to be honest as possible and answer from the bottom of my heart that's why I decided to reveal it during the interview."

Binibining Tabogon, Maria Taguiam, might not have won the competition, but she's the winner of our hearts!