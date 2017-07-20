WNBA Player Sue Bird Comes Out, Opens Up About Dating Megan Rapinoe

"It's happening when it's happening because that's what feels right."

WNBA player Sue Bird publically came out as gay earlier today in an ESPN interview!

The four-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time WNBA champion decided to open up about her private life. The introverted 36-year-old basketball player shared her story in an exclusive ESPN interview.

"I'm gay. Megan's my girlfriend," Bird mentions out professional soccer player Megan Rapinoe. "These aren't secrets to people who know me. I don't feel like I've not lived my life. I think people have this assumption that if you're not talking about it, you must be hiding it, like it's this secret. That was never the case for me."

According to ESPN, Bird has been out to her family and friends since 2002 after she began her professional career. Once she'd figured out her sexuality, it became a "non-issue" for her and if someone didn't like it, she would've dropped them from her life. "I never was tormented within myself," she says.

Bird even revealed that she almost came out at last year's Rio Olympic Games while filling out "25 things you don't know about Olympians" questionnaire. "I literally had at No. 25: 'I'm gay'. And then I just didn't do it. I chickened out."

So why come out now? "It's happening when it's happening because that's what feels right," said Bird. "So even though I understand there are people who think I should have done it sooner, it wasn't right for me at the time. I have to be true to that. It's my journey."

Congrats Sue! Read the full ESPN piece here.