This pic of Ayo Edebiri and Laura Harrier is driving sapphics wild

We're so happy to add these celebs to the fam! Celebs who came out in 2025. Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images; Dominik Bindl/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival; Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage Coming out can be hard and scary, but living out loud and proud is a great step toward living a happier and more authentic life. Last year, 54 stars took this step and came out of the closet, including celebs like comedian Taylor Tomlinson, Survivor star Deshawn Redden, Drag Race’s Sasha Colby, and comic Anthony Jeselnik. It’s so exciting to live in a day and age where so many famous people feel comfortable announcing to the world that they’re queer. So here are all of the celebrities who have bravely come out as LGBTQ+ in 2025... so far!

Megan Skiendiel Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images KATSEYE singer Megan Skiendiel joined her fellow K-pop band member Lara Rajagopalan in coming out as queer in 2025. During Pride Month this year, Skiendiel announced she was bisexual in the middle of a Weverse live stream . Since then, fans and her bandmates have all been supportive, with Rajagopalan and Sophia Laforteza even giving her a cupcake on Bisexuality Day. “Guys, I'm coming out, I'm bisexual,” she said in the livestream before she started jumping around and giggling. “I'm like scared now.”

Valentina Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage Season 9 queen Valentina, who also competed in All Stars 4, came out as trans on her 34th birthday in May 2025 when she took to Instagram to announce that she was already in the process of transitioning privately, but now wanted to share her experience with the world. “For some time now I’ve been in transition, I’ve been doing it privately but today I wanted to open and share with you all,” she wrote. “Along the way I’ve felt pressure to come forward so I’ve decided and wanted to take today to declare myself as a transgender woman.”

Airyn De Niro See on Instagram Airyn De Niro , daughter of iconic actor Robert De Niro, came out as a trans woman in a Them cover story earlier this year. The 29-year-old, who has been femme-presenting since middle school, but only started hormone therapy in November 2024, opened up publicly for the first time about learning to embrace her identity as a Black trans woman. “Trans women being honest and open, especially [in] public spaces like social media and getting to see them in their success… I’m like, you know what? Maybe it's not too late for me,” she said. “Maybe I can start.”

Draven Bennington See on Instagram Draven Bennington, daughter of late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, came out as trans in February. In a Valentine’s Day post, Bennington publicly announced for the first time that she began transitioning last year — though she decided to keep her name because “it’s pretty androgynous and can’t think of a cooler name” — and asked followers to use she/her pronouns from now on. “For a long time, I tried to be someone, someone I truly wasn’t on the inside,” Bennington wrote in the post. “Ignoring it worked for a while, but continuously coming to the crossroads of being happy or being complacent was one I couldn’t keep choosing.” She continued, “In August of last year, I decided to take the path of happiness and being true to myself. I came out as transgender and started hormone replacement therapy, and it has been the best decision I’ve ever made in my life.”

Lola Young Samir Hussein/WireImage On May 25, Lola Young dropped some truths about her sexuality, and did so with a single line of text in a comment on a TikTok video. The 24-year-old British alt-pop sensation, fresh off her Coachella set and the Billboard success of her breakout hit, “Messy,” posted a video of herself dancing and lip-syncing to CMAT’s “Take a Sexy Picture of Me” while wearing a corseted grey hoodie and matching sweatpants. In the comments section of the video, one user said, “no man deserves this,” which prompted a response from Young stating, “i like p***y as well u kno.” And there you have it.

Supriya Ganesh Max/Warrick Page Actor Supriya Ganesh, who plays Dr. Samira Mohan on the hit HBO Max series The Pitt, has discussed her coming-out journey and her adoption of she/they pronouns in an interview with Variety, saying that this process is "absolutely a relationship with my own queerness as well as race." Despite being born in the U.S., the actor was three years old when they moved to India along with her parents and family. The actor added, "Coming [back] to America, I was very shocked by how restrictive the gender roles are, because in India you have the existence of a third gender."



The actor added, "I also want queer brown women to look at me and know that that's someone they can turn to and relate to."

Taylor Jenkins Reid Taylor Jenkins Reid attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association Taylor Jenkins Reid, author of the 2017 novel The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, has come out as bisexual in an interview with Time magazine. "My attraction to women is a room in the house that is my identity — Alex [husband] understood this book was about me spending time in that room," the author recalled. "He was so excited for me, like, 'What a great way for you to express this side of you.' And he helped me get the book to be as romantic and beautiful as it could be."

Anna Camp Anna Camp attends the "Nuked" premiere during the 2024 Tribeca Festival at Village East Cinema on June 13, 2024 in New York City. Dominik Bindl/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival Anna Camp may be known for having an incredible voice, but when it came to coming out, she did so quietly and casually. The Pitch Perfect star launched her realtionship with Jade Whipkey in a quick interview on TikTok. On February 12 TikTok user Mr.Big.USA posted a video in which he asked Camp and Whipkey about their worst date ever then followed it up with a question about what they expect from a guy on a first date.

"Well, I don't expect anything from a guy anymore because I'm dating a woman, and it's great," Camp, 42, replied, gesturing to Whipkey. "Yeah, same, same," Whipkey added, putting her arm around Camp.

While this may be the comment that finally "launched" the duo, they haven't exactly been invisible online. The two have been sharing photos on social media.



Aja Aja attends "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" Meet The Queens on January 17, 2018 in New York City. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Aja returned to drag, and then our television screens were in Drag Race All Stars season 10. Since she was last in the Werk Room, the New York has experienced a lot of personal growth and life changes, including as coming out as a trans woman in 2021. But she is not done evolving yet. On Sunday, May 11, Aja came out as bisexual on X. "Had the realization today that I am definitely bisexual and have been in denial about it," she wrote. "Welp. I guess I'm coming out," Aja added. "I'm bisexual."

Barry Diller Diane Von Furstenberg and her new husband, Barry Diller pose together February 2, 2001 in New York City. Arnaldo Magnani/Liaison Proving once again that it is never too late to come out, billionaire businessman and husband of Diane von Furstenberg has come out at age 83. Diller who has been married to the famed designer for more than 20 years shared his identity and his love for his wife in his memoir Who Knew. “I’ve lived for decades reading about Diane and me: about us being best friends rather than lovers,” Diller began in an excerpt from his memoir Who KnewWho Knew. “We weren’t just friends. We aren’t just friends. Plain and simple, it was an explosion of passion that kept up for years.” “Yes, I also liked guys, but that was not a conflict with my love for Diane,” he continued. “I can’t explain it to myself or to the world. It simply happened to both of us without motive or manipulation. In some cosmic way we were destined for each other."

Bain JUST B’s Bain is the latest K-pop star to announce that he is part of the LGBTQ+ fam. He shared his truth during a concert in April in Los Angeles for the band’s “JUST ODD” tour, Bain, whose real name is Song Byeonghee, stepped forward to perform a cover of Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way.” However, before he started, Bain said, “All right, before I sing this next song, tonight I wanna share something with you guys.” After a dramatic pause and some cheers from the crowd, he said, “I’m f**king proud to be part of the LGBTQ+ community.” At the end of the concert, Bain also took some time to thank the audience for their support, saying the evening meant a lot to him. “I’m so happy that I can be myself,” he said. “I just wanna say until next time: Stay bold, stay fierce, and lastly, always, always be your true selves.”

Teeny Chirichillo See on Instagram Survivor star Teeny Chirichillo came out as trans in an essay he wrote for Cosmopolitan.



Chirichillo opened up about how much he struggled after the end of his Survivor season and how that played into discovering his own transness. “I didn’t come back to a spouse or a full-time career, like many of my castmates did,” he said. “I didn’t have a passion to replace the 15-year quest that was getting cast. When I think about my future, there’s a lot of blurriness. But there’s a lifelong accumulation of artifacts that has pulled my identity into focus, inside the museum of my own transness.” But it wasn’t until the season ended and Chirichillo came back home to New Jersey, that he began to question his nonbinary identity and came to the conclusion that he “had been a closeted trans guy.”



“I don’t expect everyone to reach the same level of ease with my gender that I’ve arrived at after a lifetime of suppressing and then exploring the boyhood in my soul,” he wrote. “But I know who I am.”

Tanner Adell Tanner Adell at the Billboard Women in Music 2025. Christopher Polk/Getty Another country star has come out and the news has fans singing. Tanner Adell, who was featured on Beyoncé's "BLACKBIIRD" from Cowboy Carter, discussed her sexuality with Out on the red carpet at the Billboard Women in Music Awards. "Yes, I'm pansexual," she told our sister publication.



"It's funny when people ask me my sexual orientation, but I feel like you should be able to hear that in my music," she says. "There's more of that coming."

Yared Nuguse View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yared Nuguse (@yaredthegoose) Olympic runner Yared Nuguse is celebrated a different kind of victory when he shared his truth and his boyfriend with the world in an Instagram on March 29th. Nuguse has rencently made waves in the running world when he took home a bronze medal in the 1500-meter race as part of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. And his boyfriend was cheering him along! "Introducing my boyfriend, Julian," Nuguse wrote on Instagram over the weekend. "Can’t believe we’re already one year in my love."According to Sportskeeda, this relationship reveal also serves as Nuguse’s public coming out. Presumably, the cheeky parenthetical at the end of his Instagram caption reinforces this. "(Don’t act so surprised)," he wrote.

James Tom James Tom attends Queerty Celebrates Pride50 Gala 2024 at The Edison Ballroom on June 17, 2024 in New York City. MANOLI FIGETAKIS/GETTY IMAGES Comedian James Tom may have already come out as trans, but he finally opened up about his name change, new pronouns, and new-found attraction to men. “...with my new gay surroundings came new ways for people to perceive me, and more importantly, new ways for me to perceive myself,” he wrote in a personal essay for Them. Transitioning was a difficult journey for Tom but an ultimately rewarding one, “I like the person I am, or the person I’m becoming, and I think if I’d done it differently, I would be someone else. It was Jes Tom who nailed the audition so that, someday, in the near future, James Tom will see his name in the credits. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Lara Rajagopalan Lara Raj at the 54th NAACP Image Awards Nominee Luncheon held at Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on February 4, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Brian Feinzimer/Variety via Getty Images Katseye singer Lara Raj opened up about her sexuality while connecting with fans on Weverse. “I knew i was half fruitcake when i was like 8 so i really was wanting everybody," she wrote on the social media platform, "Honestly probably before 8. Isn’t “half fruitcake” such a good way to explain it without saying it?” She further detailed that when the show aired, she was “really really scared” because she didn’t know if people would accept her or if it would impede her chances on getting in. Fortunately, the fandom welcomed her, leaving her to say, “And then you were all so nice about it and gave me so much love and support and it made me feel so confident in who I am, so I love you for that.”

Jade Carey See on Instagram Olympic gymnast Jade Carey came out on March 20 when she hard launched her new girlfriend on Instagram, marking the first time the gold medal winner has ever spoken publicly about her sexuality. Carey celebrated the love she shares with her girlfriend Aimee Sinacola, director of creative content for the University of Oregon Ducks, by posting a carousel of photos of the two women together along with the simple caption, “happy” followed by the white heart, lock and key, sparkle, and love letter emojis.

Jenny Blake Isabella On February 9, Black Lightning creator Jenny Blake Isabella came out as transgender on X (formerly Twitter) by posting the meme “Keep Calm and Yes I'm Transgender.” She went into more detail in caption and asked fans to repeat her desire for privacy, “This is real. I'll have more to say soon. In the meantime, I ask you respect my privacy and especially that of my wife and our children. Thank you.” Isabella followed her initial post the next day with an update about how rewarding it was to live her authentic life out lout and proud. “THINGS THAT MAKE ME HAPPY: Coming out as transgender on my social media was one of the scariest things I have ever done. The love and support I was shown lifted my spirits and gave me hope. I’ll have more to say soon. For now...thank you,” she wrote on X.

Alexis Floyd See on Instagram Grey’s Anatomy star Alexis Floyd came out publicly for the first time on an episode of the Made it Out podcast, telling the host that she was pretty young when she first realized she was queer. “I was pretty young, like probably fifth grade. I remember having a crush on a girl and hanging out with her and kissing at a playdate,” she recalled. “Then that just sort of continued through my life where in college, again, like, yeah, I would date trans folks, non-binary folks, like all sorts of folks.” She also said that embracing her queer identity is something she’s still working on, “I still and something I'm still navigating is this internalized feeling of not being queer enough to like, like to be honest, like this is the first time I'm really publicly speaking about my queerness on a formal platform.”

Brianna Chickenfry See on Instagram Former Barstool Sports personality Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia admitted that she may be "fully a lesbian” while on an episode of the BFF podcast in January. “Everyone’s saying I’m a lesbian, which is fine. … I’ve dabbled for sure. I’m thinking maybe girls is my play,” she said. She went on to tell the podcast host that she suspects her past relationships with men may not have worked because of her sexuality. “I think that they’re better, so maybe I really am fully a lesbian, so maybe that’s why none of my relationships with men have worked out,” LaPaglia continued. “But I don’t know. Time will tell.”

Paul Rubens aka Pee-wee Herman See on Instagram Paul Reubens, better known as Pee-wee Herman, may not have been able to come out to the public while he was still alive, but he was able to speak to fans about his sexuality posthumously through a documentary he participated in creating. “I was out of the closet, and then I went back in the closet,” Reubens said in the documentary. “I wasn’t pursuing the Paul Reubens career; I was pursuing the Pee-wee Herman career.” He later admitted that he felt he had to keep his sexuality secret, even to close friends. “I was secretive about my sexuality even to my friends [out of] self-hatred or self-preservation,” Reubens said. “I was conflicted about sexuality. But fame was way more complicated.”