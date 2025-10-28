This pic of Ayo Edebiri and Laura Harrier is driving sapphics wild

Skip to content
Laura Harrier; Ayo Edebiri

Laura Harrier at the 50th Anniversary of The Young and The Restless at the Vibiana on March 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA; Ayo Edebiri at the 77th Annual Directors Guild Awards at the Beverly Hilton, February 8, 2025.

Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock; Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock
Rachel Kiley
By Rachel KileyOctober 28 2025 / 2:16 PM
Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

See Full Bio

A new pic of Ayo Edebiri and Laura Harrier is breaking the sapphic corners of the internet.

Both actresses walked the runway for Vogue World: Hollywood on Sunday before swinging by the Chateau Marmont for the afterparty. There, photographers captured them casually holding hands, sending sapphics around the world squealing.

Ayo Edebiri & Laura Harrier

Ayo Edebiri and Laura Harrier are seen on October 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

"im starting all the rumors possible like lesbian romcom and toxic sensual codependent yuri and also them dating irl," X user @thamestpo commented on the pic.

Another fan, @misskoolkatt, got equally to the point, asking, "wait is this like a gay agendaaaa or like just a girly thing omggggg"

Do women sometimes just hold hands with their gal pals? Yes, obviously this is true. Hand holding is not innately a sign of a romantic relationship. But it's just as true that if this were a man and a woman holding hands, the tabloids would be hollering about relationship rumors left and right, so in the spirit of LGBTQ+ equality, it makes sense for people to start wondering (and wishing and hoping).

"i hope they're smooching," one X user wrote, while another joked, "IVE PRAYED FOR DAYS LIKE THIS."

"this is doing this to me"

"Is this lesbianism"

"please I need them to date only women bc NO man can handle all that"

Of course, reality rarely lives up to our hopes and dreams. And in this case, the reality is that Harrier has allegedly moved onto a new man after calling it quits with her fiancé earlier this year, and streets say that Edebiri may currently have a boyfriend — or at least did as of a few months back.

But as one fan wrote, "Don’t let ur lil man stop u from finding your wives."

ayo edebirilaura harrier

