Cardi B gets graphic about her bisexual fantasies and we are listening respectfully

Cardi B is getting graphic about her sexual fantasies — and yes, they include a threesome.
During a recent appearance on Call Her Daddy, host Alex Cooper asked the rapper if there are any kinks or fantasies she hasn't already shared publicly. Although Cardi B was briefly stumped, thinking she had already vocalized all of her desires to the world, she ultimately didn't have too much trouble coming up with a detailed response.
"I would like, in a threesome, to have a really pretty faced girl that I really like, and we both sucking dick together," she said. "But like, not just like, my turn, your turn, my turn, your turn, like, making out, clashing on it."
"It's very passionate when you make out with girls," she added.
Some people in the comments were ragging on Cardi B for being so open, while others cheered on her authenticity. Some even seemed irritated that it was a relatively tame fantasy — although it's not as if the "WAP" rapper hasn't said more than her fair shame of less "tame" stuff in the past.
But fans were ultimately digging it and praising the entire rapid fire question game that led to the response.
"This is the exact format cardi was made for," one person wrote. "I don't want her on the view or good morning America."
"she is so unfiltered.. PERFECT for CHD," said another.
The episode also featured gems such as Cardi B going off about why "sucking dick is so important" and calling Lizzo for help writing a clean version of a lyric about a micropenis.
Check out the full episode on YouTube now!