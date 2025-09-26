Cardi B gets graphic about her bisexual fantasies and we are listening respectfully

Ollie King surprised 'I Kissed a Boy' fans over the weekend. Ollie King in promotional image for I Kissed a Boy season 1. BBC Ollie King was introduced to the general public on I Kissed a Boy season 1, the U.K.'s first-ever dating show featuring gay men seeking love. The BBC series as a huge success, resulting in a second season renewal and even the I Kissed a Girl spinoff. One can confidently state that King emerged as one of the biggest stars from that original season. Similarly to Love Island, a couple was crowned as the winners of the show — which, in season 1, were King and Dan Harry. The couple continued dating after the show, but eventually ended their relationship around two years ago, in 2023. While filming I Kissed a Boy, as the series aired on TV, and even after his run ended, King was considered a pretty chaotic, entertaining, and progressive person. For instance, King attempted to audition for Love Island and disclose that he was gay while being in the villa, in an act of defiance against the show's historic exclusion of LGBTQ+ islanders. Alas, King shared a (since-deleted) TikTok video over the weekend that had I Kissed a Boy fans scratching their heads. Here's a timeline of standout quotes from King's video of nearly 30 minutes.

Ollie King emphasizes that he identifies as a 'gay man' — not as 'queer.' Ollie King on I Kissed a Boy season 1. BBC King, a fan-favorite contestant on I Kissed a Boy season 1, disclosed how he really feels — at least at the moment — about the LGBTQ+ community. "I have strong views and support for gay men and women, like the LGBT community, yeah, I'm a spokesman for and I stand up for it," King explained. "It is people just like me, who are quite more masculine-presenting — I'm talking boxers, chippies, brickies, scaffolders, all people — whether it be in the sports, athletes, whoever it might be, [but] who can't come out. They don't feel they can come out because all they see is these lot of fannies that they don't—can't relate to."

Ollie King on I Kissed a Boy season 1. BBC King went on, "You've got these people coming to me saying, 'Oh, as a queer man…' Let me tell you something now: If you want to identify or call yourself 'queer,' that's fine. That's big respect to you if you…but me personally, I'm not a queer man; I'm a gay man." "'Queer' has already got a meaning: It means abnormal. If you don't know that, go to the dictionary, look up what queer means. It had a meaning long before the gays wanted to reclaim it." "I'm not abnormal," King declared. "I'm just a standard average run of the mill lad, who just so happens to be gay." To be clear: The term "queer" has been used in relation to LGBTQ+ people for at least a century, as demonstrated in the lyrics of "The Lavender Song" by Das lila Lied, recently re-recorded and released by Broadway star Jinkx Monsoon.

Ollie King describes nonbinary people as some of 'the most problematic, argumentative people' he's ever met. Ollie King via TikTok. TikTok (@olliesbar) "And that's the other thing, 'Oh, you hate nonbinary people. You're this. You're that.' I don't hate anyone. I'm a lover, not a fighter," the I Kissed a Boy season 1 star said. "If you want to claim you're nonbinary or whatever, that's up to you, right?" "On my dating profile, as previous, have I put 'no nonbinary'? Yes, I have," King added. Over time, however, that stance seems to have changed. "I've found to be that the nonbinary people I've chatted to… Personally, I'm a gay man. It's my dating preference, just like you get straight people don't want to date gay people, and gay people don't want to date straight people." King declared: "To be quite honest with you, I've found a lot of nonbinary people to be the most problematic, argumentative people who just want a problem with the world. They don't want to claim to be a man; they don't want to claim to be a woman. That's fine. Live and let live. But my personal preference? No, I don't want to date someone who's nonbinary. If you've got a problem with that, I'm not going to dictate to you, 'Oh, why don't you want to date me?''

Ollie King tries to expose Dan Harry, his 'I Kissed a Boy' costar and ex-boyfriend. Dan Harry via Instagram. Instagram (@danharrypr) King's TikTok video also attempted to expose his I Kissed a Boy costar and showmance, Dan Harry, with whom King broke up with two years ago. "As for my ex Dan piping out and putting a video on there, maybe we should tell people, Dan, and expose you, as to why I left you, last September, two years ago. Maybe we should tell them, cos you're the most rude, arrogantest[sic] turd I've ever met. That's why." King continued, "When you barge into our women on cruise ships, [Harry allegedly saying,] 'They shouldn't be in my way.' Because you think you're from London, you can barge into people. Do you know how embarrassing it is when we go and visit my folks on holiday and you barge into them and you think it's OK. And I say, 'You don't do that, Dan.'"

Dan Harry and Ollie King in an interview with Attitude. Attitude via YouTube (@attitudemag) King alleged that Harry was bothered by King getting more recognition and success following I Kissed a Boy: saying: "You see the jealousy that the ex gives you because you seem to get more attention than them maybe. You were the most game-playing, fakest fellow I know, honestly." "In the comments on your video, you say, 'Oh, there's a reason why I've not spoke to my ex in two years,'" King added. "You might not have spoke to me in two years, Dan; I couldn't give a fuck because you're bitter. But you seem to view my every time I post. It's funny that I don't follow you — you follow me…I screenshot it every time you view my story, I find it hilarious." "You don't want to talk to me, and I'm this vile thing, and this vile person. Why do you keep viewing my Story? Like, do you know what I mean? Mate, you're the most fakest gameplay, arrogant, rude turd I fucking know. So fuck off; keep talking about me."

Even 'I Kissed a Boy' fans are catching strays in Ollie King's new video. The cast of I Kissed a Boy season 1. BBC King said, "You've got these people, 'I Kissed a Boy is not about this. This show didn't represent this,' and try and make him paint me out to be this vile person, right? But listen, the support I have and the followers on my account are there because of the life experiences that they recognize along with me and have faced with me. Some of the things I stood up for and believe in. They relate 'cause I'm real." "I wasn't on that show for brand deals, followers, likes, attention," King insisted. "I was just there as me. But what you find with these other little fannies is, they're all there, gameplaying, trying to get a fucking recording contract, fucking boohoo deal, and all the fucking rest of it. So I will continue to be real, and if you ask my opinion, I don't push my opinion or my agendas on people, they're mine. But if you ask me, I'll tell you exactly what's what."

Somehow, Little Mix singer Jade Thirwall also gets criticized by Ollie King. Jade Thirwall as a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race UK. BBC/World of Wonder "That Jade from Little Mix," King brought up. "Oh my god, 'If I had a ladder, I'd pull that St. George's cross down off that angel of the north.' Would you babe?" he asked. The I Kissed a Boy alum added, "If you've got so much disrespect for where you live and what the flag is? Along with all these other little fucking lunatics, if you don't like this country, and you don't like the flag and what it represents…fuck off. Simple as that." King made a recommendation for Thirwall to "go live in a country where you want to live, that you like, that you're patriotic for. Go. This isn't a prison. Go, cause it would seem there's a lot of people that want to come here and appreciate, Great Britain for what it is and what it what it represents."

Most of Ollie King's video is about politics, even though teased the video by bringing up his 'I Kissed a Boy' showmance, first. Ollie King via TikTok. TikTok (olliesbar) "So here we are," King started the TikTok Video. "I ain't one for silly videos. Or, you know, toing-and-froing on social media, 'cause I'm just not into it. I don't use social media like that. I don't have any care for the likes, the fame, the follows, and all the rest of it. But some people, as the videos increase, and they get thick and fast, and even your ex decides to jump on and chip in — put his 50 pence worth in — I feel it's now my prerogative to tell you exactly what I said and exactly what my views are. So [that] there's a video out there, so it's plain and clear what I think and what I've said." King argued that people can "manipulate things in a way and take snippets of what you've said" that prompt others to draw inaccurate conclusions of what he's said. As a result, the I Kissed a Boy season 1 star underscored that those fans "make their own interpretations…then try and paint you out to be a cunt, or a racist, or all the rest of it." To avoid such misunderstandings, King promised to "give as much details as I can" in the video.

Ollie King accuses a drag queen of 'playing the victim' for warning queer people about this conservative protest. Ollie King via TikTok. TikTok (olliesbar) King went on, "A drag queen posted on Facebook — last week, some time, mentioning no names — said, along the lines…" (He briefly paused on that point to say, "My messages are out there, screenshots are out there. Read them, please. Use them fully against me. I support what I've said.") The I Kissed a Boy alum resumed the story alleging that this drag queen's Facebook post read: "Oh, everyone out there today, be careful of the Tommy Robinson march going on. These people are going to want somewhere to drink after. Everybody stays safe."

The actual statement shared by that drag queen — obtained by Out through a source — read: "Today is the Tommy Robinson march in London. Starting in Southwark at 11:30 a.m. and finishing at Whitehall Protesters are being asked to use Waterloo, Southwark, London Bridge, and Blackfriars stations. To my drag sisters, fellow artistes, and all LGBTQ+ people going about their day — be aware, careful, and safe. This is advertised as being peaceful but we've seen in the past that doesn't always happen. And once this march finishes those people will need somewhere to go afterwards." This drag queen was "playing the victim," King declared, "as if all of them hundreds and hundreds of thousands of people" in the Tommy Robinson march were "supposed to be monsters," adding: "They are hardworking British people that have had fucking enough of the government and the system they pay into. That's why them people were there."

Who is Tommy Robinson and what are these conservative protests in the U.K. about? Far-right activist Tommy Robinson, otherwise known as Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, in London, United Kingdom. Mark Kerrison/In Pictures via Getty Images Tommy Robinson has been described as an "anti-Islam campaigner" who's also a "convicted criminal and one of the UK's most prominent far-right activists," per The Irish Times. Robinson's latest "Unite the Kingdom" rally — the gathering that King references in his TikTok video — took place recently in London. According to police estimates shared by BBC News, the protest ranged "between 110,000 and 150,000 people." While these protests were seemingly about "freedom of speech" and "standing up for being British," the same BBC News report underscored that the British public perceives Robinson as a "far-right thug" and a "racist with dangerous views." "It has been a week since more than 100,000 people marched on the capital for Robinson's Unite the Kingdom march," Zoe Beaty wrote for The Independent. "But when much of the rhetoric echoes that of the National Front marches of the 1970s, why are so many still too hesitant to call it what it is?"

"Much of the messaging scrawled on placards denouncing 'illegals' could have been lifted straight from the pro-fascist movements of nearly half a century ago," the op-ed read. "Back then, the National Front and the British Movement — a white supremacist organization founded in the late 1960s — openly attempted to stir racial hatred against immigrants and Black Britons." According to Beaty, these recent rallies are still being motivated by "an old trick to tell the disenfranchised that their neighbor is to blame, rather than chronic underinvestment and neglect, in order to redirect otherwise effective anger."

Ollie King says that Tommy Robinson rallies aren't 'white supremacist' or 'racist' protests. Tommy Robinson during a 'Unite the Kingdom' protest from September 9, 2025 in London, U.K. Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images "You don't see the interviews of all the people of color and different backgrounds that were at that march," King claimed in the TikTok post. "I'll save some of these videos, so I'll send them to you. If it was just a 'white supremacist fucking racist march…' [However,] it was full of people, hardworking British people…there to show a protest against the government that they don't fucking want in office anymore."

Ollie King via TikTok. TikTok (olliesbar) King admitted that this recent "Unite the Kingdom" rally had "a handful of fucking 'cranks' and 'divs,'" but justified that all protests have extremists, not just this one. "So when I said I'll go and show my support for the British public — meaning as a gay British man — yes, I would've been up there," he continued. The reality TV star declared that everyone he knew at the rally were "people I know ain't racist. I'm talking men, women, Black, white, gay, straight, that were there cause they're sick to the back teeth of what the fucking government are doing." That's why I would have shown my support."