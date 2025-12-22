10 celebrities who are just as obsessed with Heated Rivalry as we are

Heated Rivalry is all anyone can talk about these days, even your favorite celebrities!

The entire internet has become obsessed with the “gay hockey show,” as it’s affectionately being called. There have been countless fan edits, endless social media reactions, and even Omega fan fiction written about it.

But we’re not alone in having every waking moment being taken over by thoughts of Heated Rivalry; celebrities are huge fans too.

From celebrities pleasantly surprised by how horny the show is to stars who love the queer representation to a star athlete who has admitted the show mirrors his own life, there is no shortage of Heated Rivalry lovers in Hollywood.

1. Pedro Pascal Pedro Pascal seems like he’s just as big a fan boy as the rest of us because he can’t stop liking posts about Heated Rivalry and posting about it on his Instagram Stories.

2. Orville Peck Singer Orville Peck said he’s watching the show and reminded everyone to be jealous of him because Scott Hunter actor François Arnaud starred alongside Peck in a bisexual love triangle for his music video “How Far Will We Take It?”

3. Katya After the first two episodes of the show dropped, Drag Race royalty Katya talked about it during a performance where she humped the wall and said, “The way I have already jerked it and downloaded every single sex scene.”

Katya again Katya got her mind out of the gutter to talk about episode 5, where she praised Ilya Rozanov actor Connor Storrie’s Russian accent and about the need for a “hot gay fantasy that doesn’t end in assault, murder, or AIDS.” Amen!

4. Kevin McHale Former Glee star Kevin McHale has been posting about the show every week on X, and after seeing episode 5 it’s clear he’s just as excited to get the to “the cottage” as every other fan.

5. Ayo Edebiri The Bear star Ayo Edebiri posted a photo of a Boston Bruins hat to her Instagram Story with the caption, “Wearing this but in the sense that I’m deeply invested in Heated Rivalry.” The show is apparently making hockey fans out of us all!

6. Hannah Einbinder Hacks actress Hannah Einbinder posted a photo of her TV playing episode 5 with the caption, “boutta start a fan account,” because sometimes celebrities are just like the rest of us.

7. Johnny Sibilly @johnnysibilly When queer media thrives so do we Johnny Sibilly made a TikTok video talking about Heated Rivalry after the criticism leveled against the show by actor Jordan Firstman. Sibilly reminded fans that a show like this is important even if it doesn’t perfectly reflect your own queer experience because for someone not living in a “gay metropolis,” it has the power to make them “feel less alone, feel more empowered, feel more seen because it exists.”

8. Isaac Humphries @isaachumphries7 Seems familiar 😅😂🏀#heatedrivalry And for anyone claiming the plot is unrealistic, openly gay Australian basketball player Isaac Humphries made a TikTok video saying that, although he plays a different sport, episode 5 made him realize that “this is my literal life being played out on screen.”

9. Bretman Rock Influencer Bretman Rock admitted he’d been watching the show when a fan asked him, and insisted they don't spoil the plot because he hadn’t seen every episode yet.