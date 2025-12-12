Skip to content
Heated Rivalry episode 4 is already making fans so feral they're breaking the internet

The latest episode will turn you on and break your heart in equal measure!

Ilya and Shane sitting on a couch in 'Heated Rivalry.'

Ilya and Shane in 'Heated Rivalry.'

Crave
Ariel Messman-Rucker
By Ariel Messman-RuckerDecember 12 2025 / 12:33 PM
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
The fourth episode of Heated Rivalry dropped last night, and fans have already taken over social media with feral reactions.

After learning all about Scott and Kip’s love story last week, episode 4 brought us right back to Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) and Shane Hollander’s (Hudson Williams) angst-filled — and very horny — rivals-to-lovers romance.

In episode 4, we got to see Shane and Ilya spend an erotic and tender night together before the intimacy caused Shane to crash out and run into the arms of Hollywood starlet Rose Landry (Sophie Nélisse), which devastated Ilya.

The episode had everything: hot and passionate gay sex scenes, enough yearning to leave you breathless, and diabolical levels of heartbreak.

This means fans immediately ran to social media to berate Shane for hurting poor Ilya, thirst after their hot sex scenes, and even talk about how they want to see Shane as an omega in an mpeg story — please don’t make us explain what that is.

Now everyone is just waiting to see what happens next. Will Ilya and Shane come back together? What will happen with Rose? Will we get the Skype call in the next episode? Will the square peg-round hole line from the book come up? Fans are dying to know.

Keep scrolling to see the funniest, horniest, and most heart-wrenching reactions to episode 4!

