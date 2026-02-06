Connor Storrie & François Arnaud’s astrological compatibility is messy but romantic

Heated Rivalry stars Connor Storrie and François Arnaud have the internet speculating and theorizing about their relationship. Are they just coworkers? Friends with benefits? Dating behind the scenes?
Astrology isn’t here to confirm any of that. But what it can show us is what their romantic chemistry could potentially be like if they were to pursue it — and what they would need to be aware of to make it work.
And, I have some interesting findings to share.
There’s Chemistry, But Also Potential for Misunderstandings
One of the most attractive aspects between them is Connor’s Mars trine (harmoniously angled to) François’ Mercury. This is classic flirty, fast-moving energy. This is the kind of connection where joking, teasing, debating, or brainstorming feels energizing.
That’s really exciting, especially at the beginning and during the infatuation phase.
But, there is a counterbalance here: Connor’s Venus opposes François’ Mercury.
Although this speaks to attraction and interest, it speaks to clashing energies. Specifically, Connor may express affection emotionally or romantically, while François responds intellectually, verbally, or with humor. No one is doing anything wrong; it’s more that things can get lost in translation.
If both people are conscious of this, it can actually be charming. If not, it can create those “I thought you knew how I felt” moments that feel baffling in hindsight.
Feelings Are Deep, But May Not Always Sync
Emotionally, there’s some friction baked into their connection. Connor’s Moon squares (or challenges) François’ Sun, which suggests a few glitches when it comes to emotional timing.
In this case, Connor might be ready to talk about how he’s feeling at the exact moment François is focused on work, being social, or showing up confidently in the world. The trick here is simply choosing the right moment. When feelings are shared at a time when both people are actually present, this dynamic feels manageable.
There is a significant factor here that deepens the feeling between them: Connor’s Sun trine François’ Pluto. This turns curiosity into intensity. Pluto connections — especially trines, which are harmonious and beneficial — are meaningful, magnetic, and hard to ignore.
Adding to this mix is Connor’s Sun sextile (sixty degrees away from) François’ Sun, which acts as a quiet and warm stabilizer that speaks to mutual respect and understanding,
Desire, Fantasy, and Projection
Now let’s talk about the “proceed with caution” part of their astrological connection: Connor’s Eros sits right on top of François’ Neptune.
Eros is an asteroid that relates to sexual desire and magnetism; Neptune blurs lines, idealizes, and adds a dreamy and fantasy-tinged quality to things.
That means that if there were interest here, it would be intense, imaginative, and potentially intoxicating. This is the kind of attraction that, especially initially, can feel deeply inspiring and almost poetic.
But, Neptune’s blind spot is idealization and projection. This aspect works best when both people are grounded and eventually come back to earth and see one another as (beautifully) flawed humans. Otherwise, it’s easy to fall for the idea of someone rather than the person themselves.
Adding a complicated layer to this: their Eros placements are opposite each other. This can be thrilling because it’s like two magnets drawn to one another, but it also means expectations around intimacy, pacing, and desire need to be discussed rather than assumed.
And to keep things interesting, Connor’s Mercury squares François’ Uranus, which adds a wild-card quality to communication. This aspect means that conversations can be copacetic one moment and unpredictable the next. The Mercury person, in particular, may find the Uranus person inconsistent at times.
Can This Potentially Be A Satisfying Relationship?
Their composite chart (that’s the chart that talks about the relationship itself as its own entity) shows that any possible romantic union between them will require intentionality.
I say that because their composite Sun is unaspected (meaning it is sitting in the chart without connecting to anything). In some cases, that speaks to a connection between two people that can feel exciting and fun, but ultimately has a hard time sticking and evolving into anything else.
In other cases, it can speak to a relationship that feels self-contained or hard to categorize. It isn’t necessarily secretive, but it also has its light dimmed in some way.
Their composite Venus is also unaspected. That speaks to a relationship where feelings of love (different from sexual chemistry, banter, and intellectual compatibility) could take a while to form, if ever. It speaks to that classic: “He’s fun, and he’s really sexy, and I think he’s a great guy… but I don’t know if I can say that I love him.”
The most powerful aspect in their composite chart is their composite Mercury and Mars sitting side by side. That means their relationship (even if it isn’t romantic) lives and breathes through conversation. Dialogue and intellectual stimulation both create momentum and are the engines that keep things moving.
To me, their astrological compatibility shows two people who can definitely have a lot of interest in one another and interact and communicate in ways that can often feel intense and special. But, romantically speaking, this is far from the fairy tale any fan fiction can dream up.