The Netherlands' new Prime Minister is hot, gay & has a sexy Olympian boyfriend

Gays on the internet have turned into rabid fans of gay politician Rob Jetten, who just won the election to become the Netherlands’ youngest prime minister.

But why are they going feral for this politician? Not only is he young and hot, but he is also dating an equally sexy male athlete who is nine years his junior, and he is the first openly gay prime minister in the country’s history.

It’s really a trifecta that Gay Twitter couldn’t ignore. But who is Jetten; what do we know about his boyfriend, Nicolás Keenan; and why are the gays so obsessed? Allow us to explain.

Who is Rob Jetten? At just 38 years old, centrist liberal leader Jetten just claimed victory in Wednesday’s nail-biter Dutch election over the hard-right anti-Islam populist Geert Wilders, making him both the youngest prime minister to ever be elected to the Netherlands parliament and the first openly gay Dutch prime minister. Jetten, who took over as the leader of the D66 party in 2023, quickly established his lead in the election by becoming the main antagonist to Wilders’ hard-right views and by appearing on the popular quiz show, De Slimste Mens, during his campaign. The Dutch politician is a centrist liberal who ran on a platform of being both a progressive and a patriot, and is part of the D66 party, a socially liberal and progressive political party in the Netherlands. While Jetten is a liberal, he hit his stride in his campaign when he broke with other left-leaning establishment politicians by calling “to control the influx” of migrants into the Netherlands, and admitted that increased immigration leads to a “burden in large working-class neighborhoods,” The Times reports.

Who is Nico Keenan? See on Instagram Nicolás “Nico” Keenan is a 28-year-old bisexual field hockey player who is now set to become the first gentleman of the Netherlands. Keenan was born in Buenos Aires, but has lived in Europe since he was a child. The Argentinian athlete began playing for HC Klein Zwitserland in 2017 when he moved to The Hague, Netherlands, which is also where he met Jetten. He has also been to the Olympics twice, both at the Tokyo Olympics and again in 2024 in Paris, representing the Argentina National team.

Their relationship @nicokeenan97 Finally back home to annoy this guy☺️ The two men started dating in 2022 after meeting while they both lived in the same area in The Hague and would occasionally see each other at the supermarket. “We happened to live close to each other — that’s how we bumped into each other. And now we’ve been together for two and a half years,” Jetten told De Telegraaf. After losing at the Tokyo Olympics, his parents splitting up, and ending his relationship with his girlfriend, all in a short span of time, Keenan started spiraling. But then he met Jetten. “I needed time,” Keenan told the Dutch website Trouw . “I quickly knew for sure that I wanted to go to the Paris Games, but when it came to love, I was at a loss. Fortunately, everything fell into place with Rob, I am very grateful for that, I was lucky.”

See on Instagram Jetten and Keenan publicly hard launched their relationship in 2023 and then announced their engagement the following year with a photo taken in Paris during the Olympics, captioned, “Soon we will be Mr & Mr.” The lovebirds plan to get married next year. The public has pointed out that when they tie the knot, Keenan won’t be the only Argentinian to make headlines for marrying a Dutch politician. Argentinian Máxima Zorreguieta is also married to the King of the Netherlands, Willem Alexander, and went viral last summer for mocking President Donald Trump .