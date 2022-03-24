Nicki Minaj Says She Still Likes Girls, Reveals High School Girlfriend

"She was so so so so cute."

While Nicki Minaj came out as bisexual earlier in her career, many fans believed she backtracked after 2020's remix of Doja Cat's "Say So" where she rapped, "Used to be but now I'm just hetro."

Minaj married her husband in 2019 and likely included the lyric as a tongue and cheek nod to fans, but in promotion of her new song "Blick Blick" with Coi Leray, the two rappers hopped on Instagram Live and has an interesting conversation about sexuality. The exchange was recorded and is now making the rounds on TikTok.

Minaj asked Leray straight up, "You're not a lesbian, right Coi?"

"No, I like d*ck."

The two have a hilarious exchange about experimentation before Leray throws the inquiry back at Minaj. "Do you still like girls?"

Minaj then confirms, "Yes. So I had a boo when I was in high school and she was so so so so cute."

The video cuts off from there but fans are screaming. "Imagine hearing someone say 'yeah i dated nicki minaj in high school,'" one wrote on TikTok.

You know what they say, once a bi, always a bi. Or maybe we just say that...