Meet the handsome hunks headlining Electric Forest in 2026

Forest season is quickly approaching!

It may sound hard to believe, but Electric Forest will be here before we know it. The iconic Pride Month festival has officially dropped the epic lineup for its 2026 edition as the dazzling event returns to Rothbury, Michigan from June 25-28, 2026.

With 100 headliners announced including ILLENIUM, Chris Lake, KASKADE, and even a B2b set featuring DJ Diesel (aka NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal) and hitmaker T-Pain, next year's event is surely one not to miss.

Renowned for its stunning atmosphere and deeply rooted sense of community, Electric Forest is the ultimate safe space for anyone in the queer community.

The incredibly diverse lineup and inclusive nature of the gorgeous festival already has loyal ravers gathering their camping supplies for an unforgettable weekend in the forest.

Many of the artists performing are ready to welcome LGBTQ+ fans from all over the world. As he gears up to drop his highly anticipated new album ODYSSEY right before his Las Vegas residency kicks off in March, ILLENIUM is ready to embrace all of the queer joy and undeniable love from his gay fans at Electric Forest.

In a recent interview with PRIDE, the star shared his admiration for the LGBTQ+ community and why Pride Month holds a special place in his heart.

"I love y'all so much. I've always been just so happy about the scene and how accepting it is. I feel like everyone is able to relate to going through sh***y times. Everyone has struggles, especially in [the LGBTQ+] community. I'm a full supporter of you guys and I just appreciate the love always," ILLENIUM tells PRIDE.

Don't miss out on the once-in-a-lifetime experience to attend Electric Forest in Rothbury, Michigan from June 25-28, 2026. Tickets are available now on the official website here.