Sutton Stracke reveals where she stands with Jennifer Tilly on RHOBH

Will these besties survive the drama?
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills just kicked off its 15th season and there's certainly no shortage of chaos as the ladies continue to evolve in the 90210.
As a full-time cast member for five seasons now, Sutton Stracke is still navigating interesting friendship dynamics with the rest of ladies, including Erika Jayne and Dorit Kemsley.
However, fans were shocked to see Stracke get into a tiff with her longtime best friend, Jennifer Tilly, as the women take off for Italy for a very glamorous and dramatic cast trip.
"Jennifer, who's always very comedic and stays out of the drama, got into the drama this season with me! It's going to be interesting to watch it play out. I think we both were pretty shocked at what happened this one night. There's a story to tell there," Stracke tells PRIDE.
Tilly was able to dodge a lot of conflict during her first season as an official cast member of the hit Bravo show, but her sophomore year is proving to put her friendship with Stracke to the test.
"Friendships are so precious! Jennifer and I have been friends almost 20 years. Sometimes, you have to put the work into it. Jennifer and I had never had a bad day until that one day! Things happen, but you have to be strong enough in your friendship to be able to survive it."
