Gay soap stars Colton Little and Adrian Anchondo are dating!

These two men play gay characters on TV and just hard-launched their real life romance

MLM IMAGES Los Angeles/Shutterstock; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Ariel Messman-Rucker
By Ariel Messman-RuckerJanuary 05 2026 / 2:11 PM
Ariel Messman-Rucker
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
Soap operas may be best known for their melodramatic hetero love stories, but sometimes the world of amnesia and long-lost twins is a little bit gay.

General Hospital star Adrian Anchondo and Days of Our Lives actor Colton Little hard launched their relationship on Dec. 30 with a sweet Instagram post of their vacations in Florida and Puerto Rico over the holidays.

The carousel of photos includes a shot of Little kissing the side of Anchondo's head, shirtless photos of the two men on the beach, and video clips of the couple together, and one of Anchondo doing a sexy little dance.

"This Christmas made my heart pop," Anchondo wrote in his caption. "Thank you Puerto Rico and Florida.”

On his Instagram Stories, Anchondo also included a video of himself and Little sharing a New Year’s Eve kiss at midnight, according to People. Little reposted the photo of their kiss on his Instagram Stories with the adorable caption, “Magic @ Midnight with the sweetest boy.”

Both Little and Anchondo are not only out and proud gay men in real life but also play LGBTQ+ characters on their respective shows.

Anchondo stars on General Hospital, where he is in a romance with Lucas, played by Van Hansis. And on Days of Our Lives, Little plays Andrew Donovan, who married Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) in the show’s history-making first same-sex wedding.

“I’m very grateful … that this show has given me steady work for three years,” Little wrote in an Instagram post in June 2025. “I’m also grateful, as a gay man, I had the chance to show LOVE in a way that is authentic to my experience.”

