Gay soap stars Colton Little and Adrian Anchondo are dating!

Soap operas may be best known for their melodramatic hetero love stories, but sometimes the world of amnesia and long-lost twins is a little bit gay.

General Hospital star Adrian Anchondo and Days of Our Lives actor Colton Little hard launched their relationship on Dec. 30 with a sweet Instagram post of their vacations in Florida and Puerto Rico over the holidays.

The carousel of photos includes a shot of Little kissing the side of Anchondo's head, shirtless photos of the two men on the beach, and video clips of the couple together, and one of Anchondo doing a sexy little dance.

"This Christmas made my heart pop," Anchondo wrote in his caption. "Thank you Puerto Rico and Florida.”