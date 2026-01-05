Gay soap stars Colton Little and Adrian Anchondo are dating!

Soap operas may be best known for their melodramatic hetero love stories, but sometimes the world of amnesia and long-lost twins is a little bit gay.
General Hospital star Adrian Anchondo and Days of Our Lives actor Colton Little hard launched their relationship on Dec. 30 with a sweet Instagram post of their vacations in Florida and Puerto Rico over the holidays.
The carousel of photos includes a shot of Little kissing the side of Anchondo's head, shirtless photos of the two men on the beach, and video clips of the couple together, and one of Anchondo doing a sexy little dance.
"This Christmas made my heart pop," Anchondo wrote in his caption. "Thank you Puerto Rico and Florida.”
On his Instagram Stories, Anchondo also included a video of himself and Little sharing a New Year’s Eve kiss at midnight, according to People. Little reposted the photo of their kiss on his Instagram Stories with the adorable caption, “Magic @ Midnight with the sweetest boy.”
Both Little and Anchondo are not only out and proud gay men in real life but also play LGBTQ+ characters on their respective shows.
Anchondo stars on General Hospital, where he is in a romance with Lucas, played by Van Hansis. And on Days of Our Lives, Little plays Andrew Donovan, who married Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) in the show’s history-making first same-sex wedding.
“I’m very grateful … that this show has given me steady work for three years,” Little wrote in an Instagram post in June 2025. “I’m also grateful, as a gay man, I had the chance to show LOVE in a way that is authentic to my experience.”