23 sexy pics of Olympian Johannes Høsflot Klæbo that prove he's got the hunky bod of a golden god

Johannes Høsflot Klæbo is a winner, baby — and a total hunk.

This 6-foot, 29-year-old Norwegian cross-country skier is truly one of the best athletes in the world. He is one of the most successful Winter Olympians in history, having won three gold medals at the 2018 PyeongChang Games, two golds, one silver, and one bronze in 2022 in Beijing, and he has already racked up five more gold medals in Milan–Cortina .

As of now, with 10 gold medals, he holds the record for the most Winter Olympic gold medals ever. And he still has one more race to go — the Men’s 50 km Mass Start Classic this weekend.