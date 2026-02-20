Skip to content
23 sexy pics of Olympian Johannes Høsflot Klæbo that prove he's got the hunky bod of a golden god

He’s winning gold in the body-ody-ody event.

Johannes Høsflot Klæbo

Johannes Høsflot Klæbo

@johanneshk/Instagram; Javier SORIANO / AFP via Getty Images
Rachel Shatto
Rachel Shatto February 20 2026 / 9:00 AM
Rachel Shatto

Rachel Shatto, Editor-in-chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq. She's a GALECA member, is a Rotten Tomatoes-certified critic, and she podcasts regularly about horror on The More Deadly Podcast and Bloody Good Horror. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Johannes Høsflot Klæbo is a winner, baby — and a total hunk.

This 6-foot, 29-year-old Norwegian cross-country skier is truly one of the best athletes in the world. He is one of the most successful Winter Olympians in history, having won three gold medals at the 2018 PyeongChang Games, two golds, one silver, and one bronze in 2022 in Beijing, and he has already racked up five more gold medals in Milan–Cortina.

As of now, with 10 gold medals, he holds the record for the most Winter Olympic gold medals ever. And he still has one more race to go — the Men’s 50 km Mass Start Classic this weekend.

Will his winning streak continue? We’ll have to wait and see, but in the meantime, keep scrolling to check out his sexy pics and be sure to follow him on Instagram at @johanneshk.

johannes høsflot klæbo milano cortina sexy pic winter olympics

