Search form

Scroll To Top
Sports

WNBA rookie Maddy Westbeld hard launches relationship with college baller Olivia Miles

Olivia Miles; Maddy Westbeld
Michael Reaves/Getty Images; Lance King/Getty Images

Olivia Miles during the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament on March 23, 2025 in South Bend, Indiana; Maddy Westbeld during the Semifinals of the ACC Women's Basketball Tournament on March 9, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Women's basketball fans are thrilled — but not surprised!

rachelkiley

Women’s basketball fans are jumping for joy after Olivia Miles and Maddy Westbeld appear to have confirmed their long speculated relationship.

Over the weekend, Miles, a point guard for the TCU Horned Frogs, posted a series of pictures to Instagram simply captioned "pov." Two of the pictures (#5 and #11 in the carousel, for those who want to scroll) showed her cozied up to Westbeld, her former Notre Dame teammate who was drafted by the Chicago Sky in April.

Fans immediately took this to be a "hard launch" of the relationship, which was seemingly confirmed by another former Notre Dame teammate.

"AND THE HARD LAUNCHHHH IM IN TEARSSSSSS," Kylee Watson commented on the post.

This is far from the first suggestion that Miles and Westbeld have done more than just play for the same team. One fan suggested that Westbeld had done a "soft launch" of the relationship on TikTok in early May, likely referring to a compilation post she made that included photos of both Miles and their cat.

Others pointed out that folks who have been paying attention connected the dots about the apparent relationship quite some time ago. After all, co-parenting a cat — let alone one who has his own Instagram under the name "bean miles-westbeld" — really does offer quite the obvious hint.

Regardless of whether this is a hard launch or just one drop of proof in a sea of evidence, people were happy to see Miles posting about Westbeld and Beans on main.

"oh my god i used to pray for days like these," wrote @_sahara03.

"Been waiting so long for this hard launch," @_cdwaugh agreed. "Y’all are so cute."

Even Westbeld herself chimed in, joking, "beans mom posted u finally!"

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
SportsCulture
basketballchicago skymaddy westbeldnotre dameolivia milestcuwnba
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
Point Foundation 2025 MorganOut / Advocate Magazine - Alan Cumming and Jake Shears

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

51 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

51 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

All-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them
Movies
Badge
gallery

All-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

celebrity gay age gap couples
Dating
Badge
gallery

34 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

Here are the reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys
Dating

Here are the reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

gay sex tips: attractive young man in bed
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

Himbos we love: Jerry Frank, Ken, Jason Mendoza
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

31 best himbo characters in movies & TV shows we can't help but love

The 55 best queer animated shows ever & where to watch them
Geek
Badge
gallery

The 55 best queer animated shows ever & where to watch them

Chris Evans, Jon Hamm, Idris Elba and Cooper Koch
Celebrities

20 times celebs talked about what they're packing

50 sexiest 'trades of the season' in the 'RuPaul's Drag Race' franchise history
Drag
Badge
gallery

50 sexiest 'trades of the season' in the 'RuPaul's Drag Race' franchise history

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio