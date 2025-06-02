WNBA rookie Maddy Westbeld hard launches relationship with college baller Olivia Miles

Women’s basketball fans are jumping for joy after Olivia Miles and Maddy Westbeld appear to have confirmed their long speculated relationship.

Over the weekend, Miles, a point guard for the TCU Horned Frogs, posted a series of pictures to Instagram simply captioned "pov." Two of the pictures (#5 and #11 in the carousel, for those who want to scroll) showed her cozied up to Westbeld, her former Notre Dame teammate who was drafted by the Chicago Sky in April.

See on Instagram Fans immediately took this to be a "hard launch" of the relationship, which was seemingly confirmed by another former Notre Dame teammate. "AND THE HARD LAUNCHHHH IM IN TEARSSSSSS," Kylee Watson commented on the post. This is far from the first suggestion that Miles and Westbeld have done more than just play for the same team. One fan suggested that Westbeld had done a "soft launch" of the relationship on TikTok in early May, likely referring to a compilation post she made that included photos of both Miles and their cat. Others pointed out that folks who have been paying attention connected the dots about the apparent relationship quite some time ago. After all, co-parenting a cat — let alone one who has his own Instagram under the name "bean miles-westbeld" — really does offer quite the obvious hint.