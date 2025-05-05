Actor Dylan O'Brien called out by trans sibling who claims they haven't spoken in 'over a year'

Actor Dylan O’Brien is making headlines after his sibling called him out for using their trans identity for clout.
In a recently recirculated interview, the Teen Wolf star said he was “grateful” to know trans people like his sibling, but now Julz O’Brien is speaking out about the two not having any contact in “over a year.”
“He didn’t check in when I had top surgery,” Julz commented on a since-deleted Instagram post by Gay Times, who were recirculating an old Vulture interview with Dylan from 2024. “He didn’t even wish me happy bday last week! But glad I could deepen his experience in this world and make the world love him that much more.”
The original interview was to promote Dylan’s upcoming queer drama Ponyboi, which tells the story of a gender-nonconforming character played by River Gallo.
“I have a trans, nonbinary sibling,” Dylan explained in the interview, per E! Online. “I know people in my personal life as well who are queer and I am so grateful for how much it deepens my experience in this world.”
After this comment from Dylan, his Ponyboi co-star Gallo complimented him on being so enlightened, “This man is literally an example of what so many men should be.”
This comment didn’t seem to sit well with Julz, who commented multiple times on the social media post with the interview, including to point out that Dylan had referred to them as “nonbinary” when in reality they are “trans masc.”
“I’m actually trans masc and go by he/they pronouns,” Julz commented.
While the two might not be close now, back in 2023, Julz posted a photo of the siblings on Instagram to celebrate Dylan’s birthday with the caption, “Happy Birthday, Dyl!! Love you so much.”
Dylan has yet to publicly respond to his sibling’s comments.
Ponyboi will be released in theaters on June 27.