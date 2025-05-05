Actor Dylan O'Brien called out by trans sibling who claims they haven't spoken in 'over a year'

Actor Dylan O’Brien is making headlines after his sibling called him out for using their trans identity for clout.

In a recently recirculated interview, the Teen Wolf star said he was “grateful” to know trans people like his sibling, but now Julz O’Brien is speaking out about the two not having any contact in “over a year.”

“He didn’t check in when I had top surgery,” Julz commented on a since-deleted Instagram post by Gay Times, who were recirculating an old Vulture interview with Dylan from 2024. “He didn’t even wish me happy bday last week! But glad I could deepen his experience in this world and make the world love him that much more.”

The original interview was to promote Dylan’s upcoming queer drama Ponyboi, which tells the story of a gender-nonconforming character played by River Gallo.

“I have a trans, nonbinary sibling,” Dylan explained in the interview, per E! Online . “I know people in my personal life as well who are queer and I am so grateful for how much it deepens my experience in this world.”