Queer love is in the air!
2025 has proven to be a difficult year for LGBTQ+ equality, but these sexy couples are proudly showcasing their unapologetic love all over their social media.
Visibility is needed now more than ever, so give any (or all!) of these adorable couples a follow to bring some much-needed positivity and love to your feed.
Scott Hoying & Mark Hoying
Scott and Mark Hoying are the definition of queer joy. After their wedding ceremony went viral in 2023, the duo is continuing to make more exciting memories together.
The next chapter for these hubbies? Fatherhood! The couple announced that they're expecting their first child via surrogate while Scott competed on Dancing With the Stars.
Jaymes Vaughan & Jonathan Bennett
Husbands Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan are taking over the world together.
Since their stunning wedding ceremony back in March 2022, the couple has traveled the world, worked on passion projects together, and poked fun at each other on social media.
Tom Daley & Dustin Lance Black
It's hard to believe that Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black have been married since 2017!
The adorable hubbies are also loving every second of parenthood as they have two young boys at home. In fact, their eldest son Robbie was the reason Daley returned to the Olympics in 2024.
Toni Cassano & Daria Berenato (Sonya Deville)
WWE star Daria Berenato (also known as Sonya Deville) and Toni Cassano are celebrating nearly two years of marriage.
The couple got engaged right after Valentine's Day in 2023 and have been inseparable ever since as their empire continues to grow.
Cade Maddox & Kevin Benoit
Cade Maddox may be one of the most famous gay adult stars in the world, but his real prize is his gorgeous fiancé Kevin Benoit.
After celebrating their five-year anniversary as a couple, the duo got engaged at the end of 2024.
Jessica Betts & Niecy Nash-Betts
Out100 Icon of the Year Niecy Nash-Betts is literally obsessed with her partner-in-crime Jessica Betts.
“First of all, I love being Black. I love being a woman. And now, I’m a Black queer woman in a relationship with another Black queer woman, and it matters," Nash-Betts tells Out.
Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart & Da Brat
Da Brat is living her best life with her wife, Jesseca Harris-Dupart, by her side.
The wives welcomed their baby, True Legend Harris-Dupart, in 2023 after celebrating one year of marriage.
David Burtka & Neil Patrick Harris
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka wed 11 years ago, but they're still just as madly in love as the early days of their relationship.
Fun fact? The hubbies had their twins back in 2010 and they just turned 15 years old on October 12.
Jordan C. Brown-Underwood & Colton Underwood
Speaking of happy fathers, Colton Underwood is loving every moment raising his son with his husband Jordan C. Brown-Underwood.
The couple loves to showcase all of their beautiful moments together on their social media.