Kendall Jenner finally addresses rumors that she's a secret lesbian

After years of rumors circulating that Kendall Jenner is a closeted lesbian, the Kardashian sister is finally breaking her silence.
“A lot of people think you’re a secret lesbian,” Owen Thiele told the 30-year-old model and mogul on the Jan. 9 episode of his podcast In My Dreams.
Jenner took the opportunity to shut down the rumors once and for all, pointing out that people have been cruel. "You want to know what really bothers me? How mean people are about it,” she said. “It's not with, like, a welcoming arm of like, 'Hey, if you were, yes, come join.' It's not kind. It's very mean. It's very like, 'What the f--k are you doing?’"
The supermodel — who has dated Harry Styles, Blake Griffin, Ben Simmons, and was even linked to Bad Bunny — told Thiele that if she were queer, she would have come out already.
"I understand that coming out is not an easy thing for anybody, if not most people," she said. "And I'm not saying that's an easy thing, but knowing, and I can speak for myself here, and knowing myself, I think at this point in my life I'd be out if I was.”
She continued: "I'm not saying it's an easy thing. I’m just saying that knowing me and knowing how I would want to live my life, I would be. I'd have no problem being that.”
Some of the rumors circulating about her suspected hidden sapphic desires theorize that she can’t come out for fear it would hurt the Kardashian-Jenners' family business.
"I think that there's this whole narrative that I'm hiding this thing," she said. "I've seen really f--ked up things that are like, 'It's bad for business,' and I'm like, 'What? How?' I don't understand it.”
But Jenner added that she’s not opposed to changing her mind about her sexuality in the future. “All's to say, as of today, I am not,” she said. “I don't think I will be, but I'm not closing doors to experiences in life."