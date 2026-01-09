Kendall Jenner finally addresses rumors that she's a secret lesbian

After years of rumors circulating that Kendall Jenner is a closeted lesbian, the Kardashian sister is finally breaking her silence.

“A lot of people think you’re a secret lesbian,” Owen Thiele told the 30-year-old model and mogul on the Jan. 9 episode of his podcast In My Dreams.

Jenner took the opportunity to shut down the rumors once and for all, pointing out that people have been cruel. "You want to know what really bothers me? How mean people are about it,” she said. “It's not with, like, a welcoming arm of like, 'Hey, if you were, yes, come join.' It's not kind. It's very mean. It's very like, 'What the f--k are you doing?’"

The supermodel — who has dated Harry Styles, Blake Griffin, Ben Simmons, and was even linked to Bad Bunny — told Thiele that if she were queer, she would have come out already.