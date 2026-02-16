Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Vita VonTesse Starr fires back at Plane Jane: 'Did our season have a bunch of run-down, untalented girls?'

Starr is reacting to Jane's claim that there aren't any stars on season 18 of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Vita VonTesse Starr & Plane Jane

Vita VonTesse Starr & Plane Jane

World of Wonder / Art Streiber/Peacock
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky Cornish February 16 2026 / 2:00 PM
Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Vita VonTesse Starr is standing up for her sisters.

Season 18 of RuPaul's Drag Race is currently underway and fans are divided on all of the wild moments so far. VonTesse Starr is sadly the latest queen to sashay away, but she's evolved as an artist since her time on the show.

The southern queen is proud of the overall game that she played, but even she admits that putting Myki Meeks in the bottom for the Rate-A-Queen talent show wasn't the best move in the long run.

"First of all, it wasn't deserved. At the time, there were alliances, friendships, and sisterhood. Some of the girls were a bit closer than others. That played a big part of the outcome. I really apologize to Myki. I never want to leave a person feeling as if their talent is inadequate. It's just how the rankings played out," VonTesse Starr tells PRIDE.

When it came to the runway, VonTesse Starr certainly delivered memorable looks, but the queen reveals that she was hoping to have other outfits already prepared.

"There were two runways I was really looking forward to. What really hurt me is that I commissioned a designed for the last three runways and they didn't come through. For three consecutive weeks, I didn't have anything, so I had to put something together. That took a toll on my mental."

There's certainly been no shortage of chaos on season 18 of Drag Race, but some people are not as entertained as they'd like to be. In fact, Plane Jane even called this season 'underwhelming' and said there are no stars on the cast.

"This season is full of stars! Did we have a bunch of boogers like on Plane Jane's season? Did our season have a bunch of run-down, untalented, unseasoned, unequipped girls, like on Plane Jane's season? If Plane Jane would have walked into the room, I would have sent her home."

RuPaul's Drag Race airs Friday nights on MTV.

rupaul's drag race celebrities drag drag queens interviews

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Pita Nikolas Taufatofua
Sports

21 smoking hot pics of hunky Olympian Pita Nikolas Taufatofua

Colorful condoms
Sports

Athletes break record by using all of the condoms in the Olympic Village

Watch Now: Pride Today
© Equal Entertainment LLC