Vita VonTesse Starr fires back at Plane Jane: 'Did our season have a bunch of run-down, untalented girls?'

Vita VonTesse Starr is standing up for her sisters.
Season 18 of RuPaul's Drag Race is currently underway and fans are divided on all of the wild moments so far. VonTesse Starr is sadly the latest queen to sashay away, but she's evolved as an artist since her time on the show.
The southern queen is proud of the overall game that she played, but even she admits that putting Myki Meeks in the bottom for the Rate-A-Queen talent show wasn't the best move in the long run.
"First of all, it wasn't deserved. At the time, there were alliances, friendships, and sisterhood. Some of the girls were a bit closer than others. That played a big part of the outcome. I really apologize to Myki. I never want to leave a person feeling as if their talent is inadequate. It's just how the rankings played out," VonTesse Starr tells PRIDE.
When it came to the runway, VonTesse Starr certainly delivered memorable looks, but the queen reveals that she was hoping to have other outfits already prepared.
"There were two runways I was really looking forward to. What really hurt me is that I commissioned a designed for the last three runways and they didn't come through. For three consecutive weeks, I didn't have anything, so I had to put something together. That took a toll on my mental."
There's certainly been no shortage of chaos on season 18 of Drag Race, but some people are not as entertained as they'd like to be. In fact, Plane Jane even called this season 'underwhelming' and said there are no stars on the cast.
"This season is full of stars! Did we have a bunch of boogers like on Plane Jane's season? Did our season have a bunch of run-down, untalented, unseasoned, unequipped girls, like on Plane Jane's season? If Plane Jane would have walked into the room, I would have sent her home."
RuPaul's Drag Race airs Friday nights on MTV.