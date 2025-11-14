Omar Rudberg soft launches with shirtless hotel pics & the gays are going wild

The publication noted that, according to Schnapp, "Will's sexuality will come up again in the final season as a major plot point," adding that the actor "stops himself short of revealing anything further."

Overall, Schnapp remarked that Strangers Things "didn't just help find my own identity sexually. As a person, it taught me that it's OK to be me, as everything that I am. And I think that's what's so special about our show, and what's so special about Will. It doesn't resonate with queer people, it resonates with all people who feel different."

When did Noah Schnapp come out as gay?

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers on Stranger Things season 4. Netflix

The discourse surrounding Schnapp's sexuality was a saga of its own that existed outside of the actual Stranger Things series. The speculation first surfaced in 2016, as fans theorized that his character, Will Byers, was gay. At the time, the actor dismissed the speculation right away.

"Stranger Things is a show about a bunch of kids who are outsiders and find each other because they have been bullied in some way or are different," Schnapp wrote in a since-deleted social media post. "Does being sensitive, or a loner, or a teenager who likes photography, or a girl with red hair and big glasses, make you gay?"

That tune changed around July 2022, when Schnapp confirmed that Will Byers was gay after all. "Now that he's gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing. Now it's 100% clear that he is gay and he does love Mike. But before, it was a slow arc," he told Variety. I think it is done so beautifully, because it's so easy to make a character just like all of a sudden be gay."

Schnapp subsequently came out as gay in a social media video that seemed playful and funny, but turned out to be true. After coming out, the actor received a flood of lovely messages from his Stranger Things costars, other celebrities, and the fans.

Noah Schnapp's comments on Israel and Palestine.

Schnapp first commented on Israel and Palestine in a since-deleted Instagram carousel from October 2023, which read:

"As a Jewish American, I am afraid. Afraid for my brothers and sisters in Israel, who have been senselessly attacked by Hamas. I am truly heartbroken to see the brutal murders of innocent children, women and soldiers fighting to defend themselves. I, like others, want peace for both Palestinians and Israelis. Let's stop the rhetoric and choosing sides. Instead we must recognize that we are all on the side of the fight against terrorism. Choose humanity over violence."



"I have also noticed a silence in social media like never seen before. The same people who love to jump on fashionable causes like supporting Ukraine and combating climate change have been chillingly quiet. The Jewish people are seeing your silence and we won't forget it. 40 babies were beheaded and burned alive in front of their parents by Hamas. I hope we can agree that Hamas are a recognized terrorist organization: they don't represent the Palestinian people when they value murdering Israelis more than protecting their own. You either stand with Israel, or you stand with terrorism. It shouldn't be a difficult choice. Shame on you."



The actor's first statement on Israel and Palestine can be read via @PopBase on X.

A month later — in November 2023 — X fan-page @PopCrave re-shared a post from Schnapp in which the actor was seen "engaging with signs that read 'Zionism is sexy' in new video."

Schnapp shared a video of himself in January 2024 further elaborating his opinions on Israel and Palestine. The actor said (via @PopBase on X):



"I just hope to one day see those two groups be able to live harmoniously together in that region. And I hope for 2024 online to see people be a little more understanding and compassionate and recognize that we’re all human."

When does Stranger Things come out?

The cast of Stranger Things season 5. Netflix

Stranger Things season 5 premieres on November 26, 2025.

However, the hit Netflix series won't release the entire season in bulk, at once, as the streaming service is known for.

What is the Stranger Things season 5 release schedule?

Teaser poster for Stranger Things season 5. Netflix

This fifth and final season of Stranger Things has been divided into three parts: two batches of episodes referred to as "volumes," and then the series finale as a standalone drop. Below, check out the dates to keep in mind.

Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 1 (Episodes 1-4): November 26

Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 2 (Episodes 5-7): December 25

Stranger Things Season 5 Finale (Episodes 8): December 31

Watch the first few minutes of Stranger Things season 5 below, and make sure to watch this final season once it's released on Netflix.