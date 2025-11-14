Skip to content
Omar Rudberg soft launches with shirtless hotel pics & the gays are going wild

New relationship or not, these photos are hot!

Omar Rudberg

Omar Rudberg at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood event at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel on August 8, 2024 in Santa Monica, California.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Ariel Messman-Rucker
By Ariel Messman-Rucker November 14 2025 / 2:19 PM
Ariel Messman-Rucker
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home.
Did actor and singer Omar Rudberg just soft launch a new relationship?

Fans think so!

To celebrate his 27th birthday, Rudberg posted some sexy and revealing photos to his Instagram Story that have his fans speculating about his love life.

The photos show him shirtless in a hotel room and then lying in bed with just a comforter covering his waist while he smiles at the camera, surrounded by a room service breakfast feast.

Not only do the sexy pics show off his fit physique, but Rudberg’s fans immediately started speculating about who may have taken the candid shots.

Theories range from someone named “Benny” to his former Young Royals co-star Edvin Ryding.

Fans have been speculating that Rudberg and Ryding are dating for a while, despite the two stars never confirming the theory. The pair are frequently spotted together and have made a bunch of TikToks together. They also sparked rumors back in February when Ryding joined Rudberg onstage while he was on tour, and the videos of Ryding holding Rudberg from behind sent the gays into a spiral.

Rudberg shies away from labels but has talked openly about being attracted to people regardless of their gender. “I’m a guy; that’s my identity,” he told Attitude. “I’m just myself, and I’m open for what the world and the universe brings me. I have a lot of love to give, so when it comes to love, I’m very open.”

