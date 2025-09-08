Lupita Nyong'o in boy drag is causing bi panic, and it's the sexiest thing you'll see all day

Sapphics have a reason to cheer today!
Lupita Nyong’o just sent queer women into a tailspin by sharing a video of her in drag for a performance of a Shakespeare play.
In the TikTok video, the Black Panther actress is sporting facial hair as she puts on a pin-stripped double-breasted suit jacket and seductively buttons it.
Then, she leans into the camera and gives the viewer a wink and a kiss.
But the sapphic thirst trap doesn’t end there. The rest of the video is a compilation of photos of a sexy Nyong’o posing alongside her equally hot look-alike brother.
Both Nyong’o and her brother, Junior Nyong’o, have been starring in an off-Broadway production of Shakespeare in the Park's Twelfth Night at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park.
Nyongo plays Viola, and Junior plays her long-lost twin brother in the Shakespeare comedy. The 42-year-old Us actress wears the smoking hot drag king getup as part of a mistaken-identity gag with her twin.
The TikTok was so hot that not only did it make lesbians feral, but it also set off bi panic in the comment section.
“Somewhere out there, this triggered someone’s gay awakening,” one person wrote, and another person commented, “Keep my little queer heart fluttering.”
These commenters might be clear about their desire for Nyong’o, but bi panic was triggered in others, “Yeah my bi panic says ‘both, yes both!’”
“Am I still attracted to this person yes, yes I am,” and another person admitted.
And because clearly this show was designed to drive sapphics wild, Sandra Oh is also starring as the countess Olivia.