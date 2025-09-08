Lupita Nyong'o in boy drag is causing bi panic, and it's the sexiest thing you'll see all day

Sapphics have a reason to cheer today!

Lupita Nyong’o just sent queer women into a tailspin by sharing a video of her in drag for a performance of a Shakespeare play.

In the TikTok video, the Black Panther actress is sporting facial hair as she puts on a pin-stripped double-breasted suit jacket and seductively buttons it.

Then, she leans into the camera and gives the viewer a wink and a kiss.