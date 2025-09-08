Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Lupita Nyong'o in boy drag is causing bi panic, and it's the sexiest thing you'll see all day

Add facial hair and a suit, and the sapphics are in awe!

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o attends Shakespeare in the Park's opening night celebration of "Twelfth Night" at Delacorte Theater on August 21, 2025 in New York City.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Ariel Messman-Rucker
By Ariel Messman-RuckerSeptember 08 2025 / 1:00 PM
Ariel Messman-Rucker
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
See Full Bio

Sapphics have a reason to cheer today!

Lupita Nyong’o just sent queer women into a tailspin by sharing a video of her in drag for a performance of a Shakespeare play.

In the TikTok video, the Black Panther actress is sporting facial hair as she puts on a pin-stripped double-breasted suit jacket and seductively buttons it.

Then, she leans into the camera and gives the viewer a wink and a kiss.

@lupitanyongo

Manning up on the daily! 😜 @The Public Theater #TwelfthNight #ShakespeareInThePark

But the sapphic thirst trap doesn’t end there. The rest of the video is a compilation of photos of a sexy Nyong’o posing alongside her equally hot look-alike brother.

Both Nyong’o and her brother, Junior Nyong’o, have been starring in an off-Broadway production of Shakespeare in the Park's Twelfth Night at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park.

Nyongo plays Viola, and Junior plays her long-lost twin brother in the Shakespeare comedy. The 42-year-old Us actress wears the smoking hot drag king getup as part of a mistaken-identity gag with her twin.

The TikTok was so hot that not only did it make lesbians feral, but it also set off bi panic in the comment section.

“Somewhere out there, this triggered someone’s gay awakening,” one person wrote, and another person commented, “Keep my little queer heart fluttering.”

These commenters might be clear about their desire for Nyong’o, but bi panic was triggered in others, “Yeah my bi panic says ‘both, yes both!’”

“Am I still attracted to this person yes, yes I am,” and another person admitted.

And because clearly this show was designed to drive sapphics wild, Sandra Oh is also starring as the countess Olivia.

lupita nyong'otiktokbi panicdragdrag kinglesbiansshakespeare playtwelfth night

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Willam's Dark Room Duel trailer
TV

The sexiest reality show of the year is here: Watch 'Willam's Dark Room Duel' trailer (exclusive)

Kate McKinnon
Health & Wellness

Kate McKinnon revealed she has 'geographic tongue,' the oral condition explained by experts

Bowen Yang & Colin Jost
TV

Meet every out LGBTQ+ player in 'SNL' season 51

See why this steamy moment between two college footballers has the gays online going feral
Sports

See why this steamy moment between two college footballers has the gays going feral

Watch Now: Pride Today
© Equal Entertainment LLC