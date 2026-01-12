DD Fuego announces new interview show with RuPaul's Drag Race queens (exclusive)

DD Fuego is about to take over!

Although she was eliminated first on the current season of RuPaul's Drag Race, the New York City queen is ready to expand her empire by dabbling into fashion, philanthropy, and media.

"It totally is a win to be cast on Drag Race. I'm so proud of my time on the show. The preparation that I made on the show was the package of an All Star. I can't wait to share it with the world, whether it made it to the main stage or not," Fuego tells PRIDE.

Fuego has already announced her own shoe line as part of a collaboration with Betsey Johnson and the Elton John AIDS Foundation, but she's gearing up for her own exciting venture as she's about to premiere her very own talk show.

"I am a working diva in New York City! I'm on Drag Race, I have a shoe collab, and I get to give back. It's time to bring people into the world of DD Fuego... and that also includes an interview show! You're getting the exclusive."

The talented queen is now hosting her own YouTube series, Deep Dives: Early Outs, where she's going to be interviewing other RuPaul's Drag Race stars who were sadly eliminated too soon in the competition. The show officially premieres today!

"My first guest is last year's Porkchop Lucky Starzzz. She's giving the crown to DD Fuego and the conversation we had... you will not want to miss. The future is bright for anyone on the show. We are incredible performers no matter what our placement is. Fans should give us the shot we deserve."

Although her time on Drag Race has come to an end, Fuego is already teasing a potential return to the werkroom in the future.

"Baby, being a Porkchop is a crown in itself that I do not intend on letting slip! Even though I'm not on All Stars, let's say yet, I'm still making my mark in the world of drag. I am becoming the star of my dreams!"

RuPaul's Drag Race airs Friday nights on MTV. Fans can follow DD Fuego on Instagram here.