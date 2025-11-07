Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

David Archuleta dishes on his dating life & steamy shirtless performances

The handsome singer is showing even more body and loving the skin he's in.

David Archuletaplay icon

David Archuleta

Joseph Adivari
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishNovember 07 2025 / 9:00 AM
Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

See Full Bio

2025 is the year of David Archuleta!

The handsome singer is truly living his best life as he's releasing sexier new music, collaborating with major brands and even showing more skin than ever in his latest shows. He even went viral back in August for taking off his shirt during a steamy performance at Market Days in Chicago.

"I think I've had so much fun, I've exhausted myself! I have been in my flirtier era. It fits into the 2025 era for me! I may not have a six pack, but I'm still proud of who I am," Archuleta tells PRIDE.

Archuleta has come a long way in such a short amount of time. Since coming out in 2021, the star has been very vulnerable about his journey accepting his queer sexuality in all aspects of his life.

"You can still feel hot and be attractive to somebody and most all, feel good in your own skin. You don't have to have a six pack to feel good about yourself. You're taking care of yourself!"

The singer is embracing his playful side now more than ever as he partners with one of the fastest-growing gay dating apps: ARCHER. In the cheeky new campaign, Archuleta channels his inner Miranda Priestly as ARCHER's Chief Trophies Officer.

ARCHER’s new Trophies feature brings what’s usually invisible on dating apps to the surface. There's no more hiding behind blank profiles as all of the necessary info for a proper first date is right on the profile.

This new partnership is very representative of Archuleta's current place in life as he's growing more confident in his sexuality as navigate his own dating pool.

"If we want to have genuine and real connection, you have to be willing to put yourself out there. Be transparent and be yourself! You can go through a lot of s**t and still end up in a place where you rise above it and be happy."

Fans can follow David Archuleta on Instagram here. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.

david archuletacelebritiesdatingentertainmentgaymusicqueervideoviralinterviews

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

David Archuleta
Interviews

David Archuleta dishes on his dating life & steamy shirtless performances

'Room in Rome' features sapphic love in the shower
Movies

9 steamy lesbian & sapphic shower scenes from TV & movies & where to watch them

You can erase the crosswalk, but not our existence
Perspectives

You can erase the crosswalk, but not our existence

Rori Harmon Azzi Fudd Lauren Betts
Sports

6 LGBTQ+ star players in the 2025-26 NCAA women’s college basketball season

​Mark MacKillop
Celebrities

Broadway dancer strips down in sexy new photoshoot for LGBTQ+ charity (exclusive)

Zackary Drucker
Perspectives

Why trans storytelling in film is more important than ever

© Equal Entertainment LLC