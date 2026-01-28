Adult star Marcus McNeill reveals his steamy plans for his career

Marcus McNeill is the name on everyone's lips!
The star is about to hit three years as an adult model and he has no plans of slowing down. While filming steamy content at the Carnal Media house, McNeill revealed just how much longer he'd like to stay in the industry.
"I'm just going to be doing this for a while! Hopefully, as long as I can. I would give myself three years. That's a good amount of time. Five years? I'm happy," McNeill tells PRIDE.
The adult entertainment industry served as an outlet for McNeill as he dealt with many struggles in his personal and professional life.
"I don't know if it was courage as much as desperation. I was struggling with sex addiction for a while. I was in school, but I couldn't do it anymore. So, I took some time off and ended up escorting full-time."
Similar to many other erotic performers, McNeill wanted to find a safer alternative and a more stable career. Once he decided to pursue adult content, the star thrived and made a name for himself.
"I just couldn't keep doing escorting anymore. I worked on myself, got some confidence, and finally decided to give it a shot. You only live once. At the end of the day, we're on this Earth once. Just give it a shot! What's the worst that can happen?"
Fans can follow Marcus McNeill on Instagram here. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.