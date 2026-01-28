Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Adult star Marcus McNeill reveals his steamy plans for his career

The sexy model is filming a ton of hot videos that fans can't get enough of.

Marcus McNeillplay icon

Marcus McNeill

Mark Henderson
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishJanuary 28 2026 / 9:00 AM
Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Marcus McNeill is the name on everyone's lips!

The star is about to hit three years as an adult model and he has no plans of slowing down. While filming steamy content at the Carnal Media house, McNeill revealed just how much longer he'd like to stay in the industry.

"I'm just going to be doing this for a while! Hopefully, as long as I can. I would give myself three years. That's a good amount of time. Five years? I'm happy," McNeill tells PRIDE.

The adult entertainment industry served as an outlet for McNeill as he dealt with many struggles in his personal and professional life.

"I don't know if it was courage as much as desperation. I was struggling with sex addiction for a while. I was in school, but I couldn't do it anymore. So, I took some time off and ended up escorting full-time."

Similar to many other erotic performers, McNeill wanted to find a safer alternative and a more stable career. Once he decided to pursue adult content, the star thrived and made a name for himself.

"I just couldn't keep doing escorting anymore. I worked on myself, got some confidence, and finally decided to give it a shot. You only live once. At the end of the day, we're on this Earth once. Just give it a shot! What's the worst that can happen?"

Fans can follow Marcus McNeill on Instagram here. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.

adult contentadult entertainmentadult filmcelebritiesentertainmentgaymenpornpornstarinterviews

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

scout holding a tray of cookies
News

Transgender Girl Scouts have sold over 71,000 boxes of cookies with the help of journalist Erin Reed

michelle obama, craig robinson and jonathan capehart
News

Jonathan Capehart on being seen, coming out, and ‘chosen family’ with Michelle Obama

Hudson Williams walks the runway at the Dsquared2 fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week.
Celebrities

Hudson Williams poses in a lacy red thong in spicy new photoshoot

​From left: Lez Bomb, Loving Annabelle, and D.E.B.S.
Movies

7 'bad' lesbian movies we love anyway and where to watch them

Marcus McNeill
Interviews

Adult star Marcus McNeill reveals his steamy plans for his career

© Equal Entertainment LLC