Meet Nick Davis — the very handsome gay contestant on Trainer Games

Who else needs a trainer?

Nick Davis is proudly representing the LGBTQ+ community as the only gay contestant on the inaugural season of Trainer Games.

The very intense reality competition TV show puts athletes from around the world through a series of extreme challenges to prove that they are the world's next fitness superstar.

"The gays love to work out! The cool thing about this show is it was favorite outdoor sports. If I had known what we were going to do on this show, I probably would have said no, because it was crazy," Davis tells PRIDE.

Besides bragging rights, the winner of Trainer Games also receives a $250,000 contract and a spot on iFIT’s global trainer roster. The prize is very enticing, but it was a big challenge for Davis as a dancer from New York City.

"It's very much like Survivor meets Physical: 100. It's physically grueling! My background is in dance and fitness, as in working out in a gym, which none of that we did. I was incredibly out of my comfort zone, but I knew that as a dancer, I have strong athletic abilities."

Despite the tough obstacles he experienced on the show, Davis is grateful that he can showcase LGBTQ+ representation in the fitness world and hopefully open doors for more queer visibility.

"If people think that I'm a weak competitor because I'm just this gay, then whatever! I'll have a little underdog story. You can all underestimate me! I'm glad I was myself. It was nice to have a journey and to be able to talk about my experience. I was very emotional. It was a lot of tears on this show."

Trainer Games is streaming now on Prime Video. To see the full interview with Nick Davis, check out the video at the top of the page.