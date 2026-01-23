Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Meet Nick Davis — the very handsome gay contestant on Trainer Games

Meet Nick Davis — the very handsome gay contestant on Trainer Games

The sexy fitness model is being pushed to the limit on the intense reality competition show.

Nick Davisplay icon

Nick Davis

Emiliano Flores
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishJanuary 23 2026 / 9:00 AM
Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Who else needs a trainer?

Nick Davis is proudly representing the LGBTQ+ community as the only gay contestant on the inaugural season of Trainer Games.

The very intense reality competition TV show puts athletes from around the world through a series of extreme challenges to prove that they are the world's next fitness superstar.

"The gays love to work out! The cool thing about this show is it was favorite outdoor sports. If I had known what we were going to do on this show, I probably would have said no, because it was crazy," Davis tells PRIDE.

Besides bragging rights, the winner of Trainer Games also receives a $250,000 contract and a spot on iFIT’s global trainer roster. The prize is very enticing, but it was a big challenge for Davis as a dancer from New York City.

"It's very much like Survivor meets Physical: 100. It's physically grueling! My background is in dance and fitness, as in working out in a gym, which none of that we did. I was incredibly out of my comfort zone, but I knew that as a dancer, I have strong athletic abilities."

Despite the tough obstacles he experienced on the show, Davis is grateful that he can showcase LGBTQ+ representation in the fitness world and hopefully open doors for more queer visibility.

"If people think that I'm a weak competitor because I'm just this gay, then whatever! I'll have a little underdog story. You can all underestimate me! I'm glad I was myself. It was nice to have a journey and to be able to talk about my experience. I was very emotional. It was a lot of tears on this show."

Trainer Games is streaming now on Prime Video. To see the full interview with Nick Davis, check out the video at the top of the page.

celebritiesentertainmentfitnessmenreality tvinterviews

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey​; and Kim Meylemans and Nicole Silveira
Sports

Meet the queer couples competing in the 2026 Winter Olympics

Nick Davis
Interviews

Meet Nick Davis — the very handsome gay contestant on Trainer Games

Bethany Brown in a scene from Murder in a Small Town
Perspectives

Christianity taught me to hide. Queerness taught me to bloom

Don Lemon
News

Pam Bondi's mad after judge rejects charging Don Lemon over his Minnesota church reporting

Connor Storrie, Hudson Williams at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes
Sports

'Heated Rivalry's Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie to be Olympic torchbearers

​Hudson Williams and Jesse Kortuem
Sports

Drew Barrymore surprises gay hockey player with Hudson Williams message

© Equal Entertainment LLC