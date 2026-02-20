Kehlani calls on the LGBTQ+ community to 'get deeply educated' to fight against conservatives

Kehlani is that girl!
The iconic singer is kicking off 2026 on a high by announcing her highly anticipated fifth studio album and winning two coveted trophies at the Grammy Awards earlier this month.
Besides the recognition for her music, Kehlani is proud to represent the LGBTQ+ community on some of the biggest stages in the world.
"We don't know everyone yet, but we're here and we're queer! I'm so grateful. I've received so much support in so many corners and spaces. I'm sitting in my gratitude," Kehlani tells PRIDE.
Visibility is needed now more than ever as LGBTQ+ equality continues to be a hot-button topic under the current administration in the United States. Despite the harsh political climate, Kehlani is encouraging her queer peers to be fearless and bold.
"Get deeply educated! There's so much I need to know and learn. Know what's going on. The worst thing we can do is freak out without the information. Let's be community. How do we be real neighbors?"
With her next record slated to come out this spring, Kehlani is hoping to perform her new music at a slew of Pride performances throughout the year.
"I will have an album out by then! I'll be celebrating that and doing some shows with everybody. I'm going to be outside at Pride, I'm always there! It is the album I think everybody's been waiting for me to make. It's very R&B! You'll feel some things."
Kehlani's next album drops in March. To see the full interview from the 2026 Grammy Awards, check out the video at the top of the page.