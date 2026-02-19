It's time to say Hello Hello Hello to Onya Nurve!

The RuPaul's Drag Race winner has had quite a year since snatching the crown on season 17 by showing off her charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent as America's Next Drag Superstar.

The beloved queen is starting 2026 strong by joining the sickening lineup of RuPaul's Drag Race LIVE! in Las Vegas this spring and hosting the new talk show Hello Hello Hello on WOW Presents Plus.

In the new series, Nurve interviews the season 18 queens backstage as they spill all the tea on getting the call to compete on RuPaul's Drag Race.

"They had to get the hostess with the mostess! It's been a whirlwind, honestly. I haven't had a chance to sit down and celebrate all of the amazing things I've done. Regardless of what anyone thinks, I'm so happy and proud," Nurve tells PRIDE.

There'e no denying that Nurve has her hands full with plenty of exciting projects, but she originally had different plans to close out 2025 and ring in 2026.

The gorgeous queen was announced as Lola in the North American tour of Kinky Boots last July, but she eventually walked away from the show just before the tour kicked off in November.

Nurve has stayed tight-lipped as to why she parted ways with the Broadway production, but she's now shedding light on her decision to move on.

"It's unfortunate that I wasn't able to open as Lola or do the role. It had nothing to do with my talent or my behavior. Ultimately, we weren't aligning artistically. It was a better fit for them to move on without me. They know what it is. They know what I did for them, but it's all love this way."

Although Nurve may no longer be part of the current Kinky Boots tour, she's not giving up on her dream to eventually play Lola onstage in the future.

"On a positive note, I was able to learn the role of Lola and do an amazing job at. Unfortunately, the world didn't get to see it, but let me tell you this... if it ever goes back on Broadway, I'm going to be the first one to audition! I bet you I'll get the role, because I am what?! Sickening, bitch!"

Hello Hello Hello is streaming now on WOW Presents Plus. To see the full interview with Onya Nurve, check out the video at the top of the page.