Queer women confess the things they've done that could get their 'lesbian card' revoked

Lesbian stereotypes exist for a reason, but that doesn't mean everyone conforms to them. Some lady lovers have never rocked a short hairstyle, some can't build Ikea furniture to save their lives, and others don't even own a single beanie. Wild, right?
Haley Faulkner recently drew attention to some of these well-known stereotypes and her own personal inability to conform to them in an amusing post titled "Things I've done that could get my lesbian card revoked."
It got us wondering what other innocuous things queer women might do to get their "lesbian card" revoked. Fortunately, the folks over at r/LesbianActually had some suggestions of their own to offer up.
Keeping exes in the past
"I’ve never been friends with my exes. The moment we break up is the moment they’re blocked." —u/Weary-Writing-7236
"I'm not friends with my ex. There doesn’t seem to be any hostility, we just never talked in DMs again and rarely directly in the discord we are both in." —u/StarchildKissteria
"I’m not friends with a single ex and will forever keep it that way. And I pray to God that I never come across another lesbian that remains friends or keeps tabs on past lovers… I’m literally so traumatized." —u/OneLecture3524
Stereotypical style is out
"I dont own any carabiners they arent really my style" —u/Bubbatj396
"i don’t own a single carabiner or flannel shirt (i do own a flannel skirt though if that counts) or Docs (i have Converses though)" —u/chl_ca29
Star signs? Hard pass
"I find astrology to be super annoying at best." —u/AccomplishedRoom3887
"I don't mind if people read horoscopes for fun, but not when they seriously use things like astrology or Tarot to help make important personal decisions." —u/GetInTheBasement
Forget about U-Hauling it
"Would never Uhaul (I say that w/ low confidence..... but like 98% sure I would never..)" —u/bdeadset
"i don’t get that whole U-Hauling thing or the fuss about Subarus (probably because these are very American stereotypes)" —u/chl_ca29
Liking ladies who are actually...nice
"I absolutely hate the mean lesbian thing. There’s nothing more of a turn off than someone being mean. It makes me uncomfortable" —u/Disastrous-Fix-5663
"I've honestly never found mean women to be a turn on at any point in my life, not even when I was at my loneliest and horniest. If anything, a mean or high-maintenance attitude is one of my biggest turn offs." —u/GetInTheBasement
Cats.
"i dont and won't have any cats" —u/Actual_Honeydew7275