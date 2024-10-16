Scroll To Top
20 gay celeb face cards that are NEVER declined according to SCIENCE

Ricky Martin Matt Bomer Jeremy Pop Joel Kim Booster
Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock; Tinseltown/Shutterstock; Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock; lev radon/Shutterstock

Science is proving these celebrities are absolute smoke shows!

Science is a marvelous thing. From mapping the human genome to inventing HIV treatments to taking us to space, scientists uncover the truths of the universe every day, and recently, that wealth of knowledge was used to discover who the most handsome celebrity men are, according to scientific research.

Using the Golden Ratio, an ancient Greek mathematical equation that is said to measure beauty in nature, cosmetic plastic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva was able to scientifically determine who is the most handsome man on Earth.

“These brand new computer mapping techniques allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful and the technology is useful when planning patients’ surgery,” De Silva told the New York Post.

This means the closer someone’s facial structure comes to the Golden Ration — 1.618 (ϕ) : 1 — the more beautiful people find them. Artist Salvador Dali even used the Golden Ratio in his paintings because he believed it would make them more aesthetically pleasing.

According to the research conducted by De Silva, actor Aaron Taylor Johnson is the most handsome man in the world, but we don’t think he checked all of the stunning gay celebrities that may not be on his radar but definitely are on ours!

So we took things one step further and used AI software from Vidnox AI to analyze the “attractiveness” of our fave gay celebs, and the results were sexy, to say the least. So for science — and only for science — we looked at celebrities smoke shows like Joel Kim Booster, Jeremy Pope, Lee Pace, and Rafael Silva to see how these men stacked up.

Now, AI tools are imperfect at best and sometimes riddled with prejudices, but all of this diverse group of queer men did very well in our testing. Plus, science can say whatever it wants, these guys are all 10s across the board!

Keep scrolling to see the hottest gay male celebrities, according to science!

Lee Pace

Matt Bomer

Jeremy Pope

Cheyenne Jackson

Ricky Martin

Rafael de la Feunte

Laith Ashley

Luke MacFarlane

Keiynan Lonsdale

Devin Way

Shinjiro Atae

Jonathan Bailey

Joel Kim Booster

Zane Phillips

Chris Renfro

Troye Sivan

Sachin Bhatt

Rafael Silva

Johnny Sibilly

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

