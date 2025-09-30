5 hottest lesbian and sapphic celeb couples of 2025

Choosing just a handful of the hottest sapphic celebrity couples of 2025 is like choosing the cutest dog (or cat, for more traditional lesbians) in the whole world. It's a losing battle, when you know just about every single one is perfectly wonderful in their own unique way.

And really, it's pretty incredible that there are so many visible celebs across everything from music to sports, movies to influencers who are out and proud about their love. But every list has to start somewhere, so here are a mere five of the hottest wlw couples of the year — please feel more than free to send pics of everyone you think we missed.

Azzi Fudd & Paige Bueckers Paige Bueckers #5 of the Dallas Wings (R) poses with Azzi Fudd #35 of the UConn Huskies following the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 19, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Steph Chambers/Getty Images Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers hard launched this summer after years of speculation about the former UConn teammates.

Ludmilla & Brunna Gonçalves See on Instagram Brazilian pop star Ludmilla and her wife, dancer and influencer Brunna Gonçalves, welcomed their first child earlier this year. We still remember that time Ludmilla absolutely slayed at Coachella — and made a bunch of lesbians very, very happy by bringing Gonçalves out on stage with her.

Reneé Rapp & Towa Bird Towa Bird, Renee Rapp at the 2025 Interscope and Capitol Records Coachella Party on April 12, 2025 in Palm Springs, California. Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images Reneé Rapp and Towa Bird are already well on their way to becoming a music power couple, if they aren't already, and fans have continued to enjoy every wild and wacky moment of it.

Hayley Kiyoko & Becca Tilley See on Instagram Lesbian Jesus aka Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley got engaged this year after seven years of dating, and we couldn't be any happier for them. We also continue to be completely and totally obsessed with them.