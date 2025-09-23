Queer movies coming this fall: After the Fall, Wake Up Dead Man, Queens of the Dead MGM Studios; Netflix; IFC Films Fall is the perfect time to head back to the theater. Grab your paramour (it is the beginning of cuffing season, after all) or your best Judy and some popcorn, and settle in for a season of queer excellence on the big screen (and the small screen , too). Not sure what belongs on your must-see list? We have you covered with our most anticipated queer films heading your way this fall, and when and where to see them.

After the Hunt - October 10 After the Hunt MGM Studios This is the latest from Luca Guadagnino (Bones and All, Queer), and once again he appears to be making emotionally charged and queer cinema. After the Hunt centers on Alma (Julia Roberts), a respected philosophy professor at Yale who finds herself pulled into a complicated web of betrayal and mistrust when one of her young protégées (Ayo Edebiri) accuses another (Andrew Garfield) of sexual assault. This not only causes turmoil in the present but also risks revealing Alma’s past. Where to watch: in theaters

Kiss of the Spider Woman - October 10 Kiss of the Spider Woman Roadside Attractions This highly anticipated remake follows two prisoners, Luis Molina (Tonatiuh) and Valentín Arregui (Diego Luna), incarcerated in an Argentine prison in 1981. The two grow close as Luis recounts tales of his favorite star, Ingrid Luna (Jennifer Lopez), and her alter ego, “the Spider Woman.” Where to watch: in theaters in theaters

Blue Moon – October 17 (limited) & October 24 (wide) Blue Moon Sony Pictures Classics Based on a true story, Blue Moon recounts one evening — March 31, 1943, the opening night of the famed musical Oklahoma! — in which closeted lyricist Lorenz Hart (Ethan Hawke) reflects on the heartbreak of losing his friendship with Richard Rodgers (Andrew Scott) – of Rodgers and Hammerstein fame — on the night of Rodgers’ career high. Where to watch: In theaters

Queens of the Dead - October 24 Queens of the Dead IFC Films The zombie apocalypse is here, and it's queer! Tina Romero picks up her father’s mantle with her own take on the end of the world, this time centered around a gay club in New York. Dre (Katy O’Brian) and her crew of drag queens and club kids must band together to survive the night and beyond. The film also stars a bevy of LGBTQ+ talent, including Jaquel Spivey, Margaret Cho, Jack Haven, Cheyenne Jackson, Riki Lindhome, and Nina West. Where to watch: in theaters

Hedda - October 22 (theatrical) & October 29 (Prime Video) Hedda Amazon MGM Studios Hedda gets a sapphic reimagining in this film starring out actress Tessa Thompson and from director Nia DaCosta. Set in 1950s England, Hedda Gabler (Thompson) is a married woman trapped in a loveless marriage. But when a former lover, Eileen Lovborg (Nina Hoss), arrives at her party one evening, passions are reignited and quickly take a dark and vengeful turn. Where to watch: Theaters & Prime Video Theaters & Prime Video

Lesbian Space Princess - October 31 Lesbian Space Princess Cineverse This Australian animated feature is finally making its way to the U.S. this fall. The film follows Princess Saira (Shabana Azeez), the shy heir to the throne of Clitopolis. When her girlfriend, Kiki (Bernie Van Tiel), is kidnapped by the Straight White Maliens, Saira sets out on a galaxy-wide rescue mission with the help of a non-binary musician, a misogynistic spaceship, and her own wits. Where to watch: In theaters

Christy - November 7 Christy Black Bear Productions Sydney Sweeney takes a big swing in this biographical drama about the life of boxer Christy Martin. This trailblazing athlete went from running the streets of West Virginia all the way to becoming a world champion in the ring in the 1990s. Along the way, she also faces the struggles and joys of discovering her queer identity. The film also stars Katy O’Brian as her rival-turned-lover, Lisa Holewyne. Where to watch: in theaters

Peter Hujar’s Day - November 7 Peter Hujar’s Day Sundance Film Festival This fall is a great one for queer biographies! Peter Hujar’s Day focuses on a single day in the life of renowned photographer Peter Hujar and recounts, verbatim, a recorded conversation with Linda Rosenkrantz (Rebecca Hall), offering an intimate and revealing glimpse into Hujar’s life, world, and the art scene of New York City in the 1970s. Where to watch: In theaters In theaters

Come See Me in the Good Light - November 14 Come See Me in the Good Light Apple TV+ Get ready to weep tears of queer joy, heartbreak, and laughter at this stunning and moving documentary detailing the love story between poets Andrea Gibson and Megan Falley as they face the former’s incurable cancer diagnosis with love, laughter, and incredible resilience. Where to watch: Apple TV+

The Running Man - November 14 The Running Man Paramount Pictures Want some action in your vision of a dystopian future? Good news — The Running Man is sprinting into theaters this fall. Based on the novel by Stephen King, this action-packed film depicts a brutal reality game in which “Runners” are tasked with surviving being hunted by professional assassins for 30 days in order to win a massive grand prize. The film stars Glen Powell as a man who enters the challenge to fund medical treatment for his daughter and finds himself hunted by the likes of Evan McCone (Lee Pace) and Laughlin (Katy O’Brian). Brace for plenty of social commentary — and O’Brian in a flashy cowboy costume. Where to watch: in theaters

Wicked: For Good - November 21 Wicked: For Good Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures The sequel to last year’s smash-hit musical is finally headed our way this fall. In it, Elphaba, now the Wicked Witch of the West, is in hiding, fighting the Wizard's authoritarian rule and advocating for animal rights. Meanwhile, her former best friend, Glinda, now known as Glinda the Good, is living her best life in the Emerald City while also missing her former friend. Eventually, the two must confront their past and reconcile the differences that pulled them apart. Where to watch: in theaters