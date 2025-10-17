Skip to content
Nicholas Galitzine drips in blood in sexy shirtless photo for new film

The handsome actor is showing plenty of skin in his new role.

October 17 2025
It's safe to say Nicholas Galitzine is in his body-ody-ody era.

The Red, White, and Royal Blue actor has been showing off his gym progress on social media for a hot minute now, but fans will now get to see his muscles on the big screen.

A promotional poster for the upcoming fantasy film 100 Nights of Hero features a shirtless Galitzine as he drips in blood. The movie also features a prominent Sapphic relationship as the plot is based on a love story between two women living in a patriarchal society.

Naturally, fans couldn't resist thirsting over the wild photo, so check out some of the reactions below. 100 Nights of Hero will be released in theaters on December 5.

