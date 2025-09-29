Skip to content
Nicholas Galitzine shows off his sexy muscles in new birthday pic & fans are sweating

The handsome actor is flaunting his gym progress on his big day.

Nicholas Galitzine attends The 2024 Met Gala.

Nicholas Galitzine attends The 2024 Met Gala.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Ricky Cornish
September 29 2025
Happy Birthday Nicholas Galitzine!

The sexy Red, White, and Royal Blue actor is bulking up for his next big role in the He-Man film Masters of the Universe, which is slated to release next June.

Clearly, Galitzine is very proud of his progress and he has no problem showing off his impressive biceps on a new steamy photo on Instagram Stories for his balloon day.

Naturally, fans went wild for the thirst trap and shared their reactions across social media. Check out the highlights below!

