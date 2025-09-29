Nicholas Galitzine shows off his sexy muscles in new birthday pic & fans are sweating

Happy Birthday Nicholas Galitzine!
The sexy Red, White, and Royal Blue actor is bulking up for his next big role in the He-Man film Masters of the Universe, which is slated to release next June.
Clearly, Galitzine is very proud of his progress and he has no problem showing off his impressive biceps on a new steamy photo on Instagram Stories for his balloon day.
Naturally, fans went wild for the thirst trap and shared their reactions across social media. Check out the highlights below!
