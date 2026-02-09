8 gayest moments from the 2026 Olympic Winter Games (so far)

The 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics are making history for having more LGBTQ+ athletes competing than at any Winter Games before (we’re up to 47 and counting!), but it’s not just the Olympians who are gay, it’s the Games themselves.

The queer moments started with the torch bearers, continued through the opening ceremony, and now the athletes themselves are busy creating gay AF moments for us to have fun with. From diva performances to a queer athlete winning a gold medal to incredibly gay ice dancing performances, the Winter Games are proving to be gayer than we ever could have hoped.

You may not think of yourself as a sports person, but you’re going to want to start tuning in to the Winter Games for all of the fun queer moments alone!

Heated Rivalry sets the Olympics on fire See on Instagram Just a few months ago, Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, stars of the popular gay hockey romance series Heated Rivalry, were complete unknowns, but after the show became a cultural phenomenon, the two were invited to carry the Olympic flame ahead of the Milano Cortina opening ceremony.

Mariah Carey at the opening ceremony The gays love a diva, and Mariah Carey is one of the most iconic of all time. She stunned during her performance at the opening ceremony, she not only looked like a star, but hit that whistle note we all know and love her for.

Nobody's gonna stop Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski @taralipinski Sounds about right Two-time Olympian Johnny Weir may not have felt comfortable coming out publicly until after he retired from competitive skating, but now he’s not only the face of American figure skating but an out and proud gay man. Weir and Tara Lipinski are figure skating commentators for NBC and made a TikTok together, lip-syncing to “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” — talk about gay!

The cutest couple at the Olympics Canadian women’s hockey captain Marie-Philip Poulin and her wife and teammate, Laura Stacey, may just be the cutest queer couple at the Olympics, and that’s really saying something considering there are five sapphic couples competing in the Winter Games. MPP and Stacey have been making videos together from the Olympic Village, and the results are incredibly endearing and adorable.

Women’s ice hockey is sapphic AF Since women’s ice hockey debuted at the Olympics in 1998, Team Canada and Team USA have played each other in six of the seven gold medal games. That’s likely to be true again at the Milano Cortina Olympics, but this time both team captains are out queer women with romantic partners who are also competing in the Olympics. Team USA captain Hilary Knight is dating American speed skater Brittany Bowe, and Team Canada captain Marie-Philip Poulin is married to her teammate Laura Stacey. We can’t wait to see which sapphic comes out on top! Either way, we, the gays, win!

RuPaul is at the Olympics…sort of! from rupaulsdragrace Gay ice dancer Paul Poirier and his skating partner, Piper Gilles, added camp into their rhythm dance routine when they performed to RuPaul’s "Supermodel (You Better Work)” and Right Said Fred's "I'm Too Sexy.” Their performance impressed the judges so much that it helped Canada secure a fifth-place finish in the current figure skating team event.

Amber Glenn won gold and celebrated with Alysa Liu Just by competing at the Winter Games, pansexual figure skater Amber Glenn made history as the first openly queer woman to make the U.S. figure skating team, but yesterday the 26-year-old Olympian took home her first gold medal. But the most sapphic moment of the day might have happened when Glenn picked up fellow figure skater Alysa Liu and spun her around after she won gold. Glenn is also an outspoken LGBTQ+ advocate who spoke out in the lead up the Olympics about the need for inclusivity and the harm done by the Trump administration.