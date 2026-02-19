Skip to content
Team USA wins the gayest women's hockey final in Olympics history

The United States managed a nail-biting win in overtime!

Kendall Coyne and Hilary Knight

Gold medalists Kendall Coyne and Hilary Knight of Team USA celebrate after the medal ceremony for Women's Ice Hockey after the Gold Medal match between the United States and Canada on day 13 of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games on Feb. 19, 2026.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Ariel Messman-Rucker
By Ariel Messman-RuckerFebruary 19 2026 / 5:39 PM
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
Team USA just took home the gold in the gayest hockey final in the history of the Olympics!

It was a nail-biting game that went into overtime, but the U.S. women’s hockey team pulled it out in the end with a 2-1 victory over Team Canada.

The two rival teams have faced off against each other in seven of the eight gold-medal games since women’s hockey was added to the Olympics in 1998, but the Milano Cortina Winter Games had the most out LGBTQ+ players on the ice in the final, in history.

The exciting game had a history-making nine openly queer players fighting it out for their home countries on the ice.

Team USA’s queer roster was made up of Cayla Barnes, Alex Carpenter, and team captain Hilary Knight, while Team Canada’s roster included Erin Ambrose, Emily Clark, Brianna Jenner, Emerance Maschmeyer, and wives Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey.

This win for the United States perfectly capped off the Winter Games for Team USA captain Hilary Knight, who also proposed to U.S. speed skater Brittney Bowe while they were both competing in Italy.

