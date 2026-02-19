Team USA wins the gayest women's hockey final in Olympics history

Team USA just took home the gold in the gayest hockey final in the history of the Olympics!

It was a nail-biting game that went into overtime, but the U.S. women’s hockey team pulled it out in the end with a 2-1 victory over Team Canada.

The two rival teams have faced off against each other in seven of the eight gold-medal games since women’s hockey was added to the Olympics in 1998, but the Milano Cortina Winter Games had the most out LGBTQ+ players on the ice in the final, in history.

The exciting game had a history-making nine openly queer players fighting it out for their home countries on the ice.

Team USA’s queer roster was made up of Cayla Barnes, Alex Carpenter, and team captain Hilary Knight, while Team Canada’s roster included Erin Ambrose, Emily Clark, Brianna Jenner, Emerance Maschmeyer, and wives Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey.

This win for the United States perfectly capped off the Winter Games for Team USA captain Hilary Knight, who also proposed to U.S. speed skater Brittney Bowe while they were both competing in Italy.