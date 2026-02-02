11 sizzling hot pics of gay Olympian Guillaume Cizeron

We’re not sure how this hunky gay figure skater doesn’t melt the ice! Yes, he’s that hot.
Guillaume Cizeron is headed to the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games this month, where he will compete alongside his new figure skating partner, Laurence Fournier Beaudry, for Team France.
This isn’t his first foray into the Olympics. He previously took home a gold medal at the 2022 Beijing Olympics and a silver medal in 2018 with his longtime partner, Gabriella Papadakis, with whom he also won five world titles.
Cizeron has not only caught our eye with his hunky good looks and incredible talent on the ice, but also for being an out and proud gay man. While he had previously been out to friends and family, Cizeron shared his truth with the world on May 17, 2018, in a post on Instagram. In the (since-deleted) post, Cizeron shared a photo of himself with his boyfriend and captioned it, “Celebrate love.”
He timed his coming out with the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia. “I wanted to share this publicly because it was World Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia,” he told Têtu. “I told myself that by living in Montreal, one of the cities where we feel the most free as a person from the LGBT community, we tend to forget that this is not the case everywhere in Canada and in other countries, even in France. So exposing oneself serves the cause.”
Cizeron is one of a record-breaking 41 out and proud athletes headed to the Winter Games this year, and he will no doubt make his country—and our queer family—proud.
Guillaume Cizeron poses during a photo session in Paris on February 23, 2022.
JOEL SAGET / AFP via Getty Images
