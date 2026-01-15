Lesbian hockey players will live out 'Heated Rivalry' at the upcoming Olympics

The rivals-to-lovers gay hockey show Heated Rivalry may have everyone in a chokehold, but there is a real-life lesbian version of this story taking place right now, and we should all be paying attention.
There might not be any out players in the NHL, but the PWHL has over 30 LGBTQ+ players, and now two of them are living out the plot of Heated Rivalry on the ice — minus the intense sex scenes and being closeted.
Pro hockey stars Anna Kjellbin and Ronja Savolainen are engaged to be married, even though they play on opposing teams in the PWHL — Kjellbin plays for the Toronto Scepters, and Savolainen is on the Ottawa Charge — and will be rivals in the upcoming Olympic Games.
Much like Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander competed for opposing teams at the Olympics in the show, Savolainen, who has already taken home two bronze medals in 2018 and 2022, will be competing for Finland, while Kjellbin will be making her Olympic debut for Sweden.
According to Out Sports, the two women won’t face off in the preliminary rounds, but that means that they are likely to go head-to-head during the medal round.
“I don’t care who’s in front of me … if it’s going to be her, I’m going to hit her,” Savolainen said of her relationship in an interview with the Ottawa Citizen in 2024. “We can take it up after the game.”
She continued, “When you play, you just play. You don’t really think about who’s there. You’re friends after. On the ice, she’s my enemy. That’s how it goes.”
The happy couple met while they were both playing for the Sweden Women’s Hockey League and dated for five years before getting engaged in 2024.
Kjellbin and Savolainen are set to compete against each other on the biggest international stage in the sport, but being in love won’t stop them from playing their hearts out.
When asked if fans might see her brawl with her fiancé on the ice in Milan, Kjellbin replied, “No, I don’t think there will ever be that kind of fight. But I don’t care who I hit, I just hit.”