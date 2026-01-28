7 hunky Olympians with OnlyFans accounts for you to drool over

After launching in 2016, OInlyFans became home to DIY adult content, but soon celebrities were joining up and now athletes — and even Olympians — are creating steamy content fro fans to enjoy.
These male athletes have all been to the Olympics, with some even taking home gold medals, before they started making spicy content for their OnlyFans subscribers. Some are retired athletes and others have to stick to posting slightly less revealing photos because they still have Olympic aspirations.
But no matter what, these Olympians are showing off their amazing athletic physiques for followers to drool over.
Robbie Manson
Two-time Olympic rower Robbie Manson joined OnlyFans back in 2024 and the out gay athlete has admitted that he makes double the amount on the adult film platforms than he can make as an athlete.
Mathew Mitcham
Retired Olympic diver Mathew Mitcham became the first openly gay man to win a gold medal, when he took home the prize at the 2008 Olympics. Now, instead of gold medals, the Australian diver joined is racking in gold coins with his OnlyFans account, which he started in 2023.
Matty Lee
Gay diver Matty Lee, who took home a gold medal with his synchronizes diving partner Tom Daley at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, joined OnlyFans in 2024, the same year he was forced to retire from diving after a spinal injury caused him to miss the Paris Olympics.
Jack Laugher
British diver Jack Laugher took home a gold medal at the 2016 Olympics and is currently working toward making it to the 2028 LA Games while earning money through his OnlyFans account. Since he still has Olympic dreams he only posts speedo and underwear pics, but the are undeniably hot.
Daniel Goodfellow
British diver Daniel Goodfellow took home a bronze medal while partnered with Tom Daley for the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games. Starting in 2023, Goodfellow began making steamy content for OnlyFans and never looked back, retiring from diving in 2025.
Robeisy Ramirez
Robeisy Ramirez, a two-time Olympic gold medal boxer and former WBO Featherweight World Champion, won big at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. Ramirez hasn’t stepped into a ring since 2024, but he’s still very active on OnlyFans.
Bart Swings
In 2022, speed skater Bart Swings took home the first Olympic gold medal for Belgium in 74 years. Swings is not only set to fight for another medal at the 2026 Milano Cortina Games, but he also has an OnlyFans account to fans drooling.