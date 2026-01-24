'Heated Rivalry's Harrison Browne says new anti-trans hockey policy is 'crazy' and blames Trump

It turns out trans student athletes aren’t the only ones who are having to contend with politicians keeping them from playing sports, now adult trans hockey players are facing challenges too.

Harrison Browne, who starred in Heated Rivalry and was the first openly transgender pro hockey player, is speaking out against USA Hockey’s new eligibility policy, which doesn’t outright ban trans athletes, but makes it almost impossible for them to compete even in recreational leagues.

Back in November, USA Hockey, the national governing body for hockey, which oversees the U.S. participation in the Olympics, quietly released a new Participant Eligibility Policy, but when Browne found out about it yesterday, he immediately took to Instagram to alert his followers to the updated anti-trans rules.

“USA Hockey is basically telling me I can’t play in a recreational league with friends that I played my entire career with,” Browne told PRIDE. “I just think that’s crazy."