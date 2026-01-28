courtesy Sin City Classic Sports Festival
In a time when reminders of queer joy and resilience are more needed than ever, these pics from Sin City Classic Sports Festival are sure to bring a smile to your face. Held every January during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, the Sin City Classic is the world’s largest LGBTQ+ sporting event. This year’s festival, presented by Lexus, marked its 19th anniversary and welcomed the return of 24 sports, including swimming, football, basketball, soccer, wrestling, softball, and even cornhole! Over 10,000 LGBTQ+ athletes, allies, and fans gathered at the Flamingo Las Vegas resort for a weekend of competition, camaraderie, and community.
For more information about the Sin City Classic visit sincityclassic.org. You can also follow the Sin City Classic on Facebook, Instagram, or X.
Dustin Soper/courtesy Sin City Classic Sports Festival
Bowling is one of the two dozen sports featured at the Sin City Classic.
Erin Donalson/courtesy Sin City Classic Sports Festival
Seattle Cheer teammates bought some 'rah, rah, sis-boom-bah' energy to the festival.
Reuben Mourad/courtesy Sin City Classic Sports Festival
A participant gears up for a powerful throw during a dodgeball tournament.
Reuben Mourad/courtesy Sin City Classic Sports Festival
A festival entertainer clowns around on the court.
Dustin Soper/courtesy Sin City Classic Sports Festival
Views of the beautiful Nevada desert surround festival's golf course.
JefferyBennett/courtesy Sin City Classic Sports Festival
Kickball is a popular event at Sin City Classic.
JefferyBennett/courtesy Sin City Classic Sports Festival
Kickball is a real kick at this event!
LarryBarthel/courtesy Sin City Classic Sports Festival
A group of pickleball players get ready to play.
Joe Mac/courtesy Sin City Classic Sports Festival
LeAnn Rimes performs for Sin City Classic participants at the Flamingo Las Vegas.
Joe Mac/courtesy Sin City Classic Sports Festival
LeAnn Rimes onstage at Flamingo Las Vegas.
Joe Mac/courtesy Sin City Classic Sports Festival
Friends gather at Sin City Classic's closing party at Brooklyn Bowl.
courtesy Sin City Classic Sports Festival
The crowd was alive at Sin City Classic's closing party.
Joe Mac/courtesy Sin City Classic Sports Festival
Drag performers entertain the crowd at Sin City Classic's closing party.
Larry Barthel/courtesy Sin City Classic Sports Festival
A participant expertly runs the bases at a softball event.
Larry Barthel/courtesy Sin City Classic Sports Festival
Getting into the swing of things with a softball game.
Larry Barthel/courtesy Sin City Classic Sports Festival
Softball champion team the Duh-Mentias celebrate their victory.
Erin Donalson/courtesy Sin City Classic Sports Festival
Flamingo showgirls and Elvis himself made a surprise appearance at a swimming event.
Erin Donalson/courtesy Sin City Classic Sports Festival
A participant displays perfect form at a Sin City Classic swimming competition.
Larry Barthel/courtesy Sin City Classic Sports Festival
Participants giving it their all at a women's volleyball event.
Larry Barthel/courtesy Sin City Classic Sports Festival
Blast Off teammates pose for a quick pic between volleyball games.
Larry Barthel/courtesy Sin City Classic Sports Festival
Amazing athleticism on display during a men's volleyball event.
Weber Stibolt/courtesy Sin City Classic Sports Festival
A great action shot captured at a Sin City Classic basketball game.
Weber Stibolt/courtesy Sin City Classic Sports Festival
A participant goes for jump shot at a basketball event.
Weber Stibolt/courtesy Sin City Classic Sports Festival
Cornhole players rejoice after making a great shot.
Weber Stibolt/courtesy Sin City Classic Sports Festival
Participants seem to defy gravity during a flag football game.
Weber Stibolt/courtesy Sin City Classic Sports Festival
Flag football heats up the desert!
Weber Stibolt/courtesy Sin City Classic Sports Festival
Flag football
Weber Stibolt/courtesy Sin City Classic Sports Festival
Participants of the 'Kicking Out Transphobia' soccer event.
Weber Stibolt/courtesy Sin City Classic Sports Festival
Group shot of participants at the 'Kicking Out Transphobia' event.
Weber Stibolt/courtesy Sin City Classic Sports Festival
The Gossip Grill softball team from San Diego.
Weber Stibolt/courtesy Sin City Classic Sports Festival
Participants and friends gather for the Sin City Classic Sports Festival.
Weber Stibolt/courtesy Sin City Classic Sports Festival
Of course women's softball is repped at this event!
Weber Stibolt/courtesy Sin City Classic Sports Festival
Women's softball is always a hit.
Weber Stibolt/courtesy Sin City Classic Sports Festival
Participants of the Ultimate Frisbee tournament.
Weber Stibolt/courtesy Sin City Classic Sports Festival
Ultimate Frisbee tournament.
Weber Stibolt/courtesy Sin City Classic Sports Festival
Participants of the women's basketball event came to play hard.
Weber Stibolt/courtesy Sin City Classic Sports Festival
Women's basketball scores big.
Weber Stibolt/courtesy Sin City Classic Sports Festival
The women's soccer event is always goals
Weber Stibolt/courtesy Sin City Classic Sports Festival
Wrestling competitors at Sin City Classic go hard.
Weber Stibolt/courtesy Sin City Classic Sports Festival
Men's wrestling has us pinned and excited for next year's event.