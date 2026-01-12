5 queer athletes with Olympic potential that you should be keeping an eye on

The Olympics have been more and more queer every year. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, there were 193 LGBTQ+ athletes, and this year, we’re hoping for even more!

Team USA is already shaping up to be full of queer athletes, with three out women’s hockey players, Brittany Bowe and Conor McDermott-Mostowy competing in speed skating, and Amber Glenn being named to the figure skating team.

But most of Team USA has yet to be announced, and other countries are still deciding who they will send to the games, although Canada has already named six queer women’s hockey players to their team.

This means there are still many more opportunities for queer athletes to win a spot in the Olympics to represent not just their country of origin but the LGBTQ+ community on the biggest athletic stage in the world.

Which is why we’re keeping a close eye on some of the queer athletes who have been winning championships in the lead-up to the Olympics and have a good shot of making it all the way.

Kendall Wesenberg — Skeleton (USA) See on Instagram Bisexual skeleton racer Kendall Wesenberg is fighting to make it onto Team USA for chance at taking home Olympic gold after going home empty handed when she competed in the 2018 Olympics. Wesenberg married The Voice semi-finalist Whitney Fenimore in 2022.

Gus Kenworthy — Freestyle skying (Great Britain) See on Instagram British freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy came out of retirement in the hopes of scoring a spot on Team Great Britain. The silver medalist is a trailblazing athlete who came out publicly over a decade ago and is now fighting his way to his fourth Olympic Games.

Bruce Mouat — Curling (Great Britain) See on Instagram If he makes it onto Team GB, this will mark curling champion Bruce Mouat’s second time at the Olympics, after winning a silver medal in 2022. Mouat, who won the world championship in 2023 and 2025, has said that his game improved after he came out to his teammates.

Guillaume Cizeron — Ice dance (France) See on Instagram French ice dancer Guillaume Cizeron is vying for a spot of France’s Olympic team alongside his new partner, Laurence Fournier Beaudry. Cizeron took home a gold medal at the 2022 Beijing Olympics and a silver medal in 2018, with his longtime partner Gabriella Papadakis, who he also won five world titles with.