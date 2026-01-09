Amber Glenn is set to be the first out queer woman on the U.S. Olympic figure skating team

Amber Glenn is setting the figure skating world on fire!

The pansexual American figure skater just made history at the 2026 U.S. Women’s Figure Skating Championships when she not only beat out her competition but also secured a record-breaking score that may land her on the U.S. Olympic team.

Glenn was visibly overwhelmed by emotion after her history-making win led to a standing ovation on Jan. 7. The two-time defending champion teared up when her 83.05 point score was announced after she managed to pull off a flawless opening triple axel.

“I knew that I came here to do my job,” Glenn said, according to AP News , “and I was happy to see that scores were up, scores were good, and I was able to keep them going up. I felt a responsibility to keep it going better and better and better.”