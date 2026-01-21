Alabama softball coach officiates sapphic wedding for former star pitcher Amanda Locke

Skip to content
Eakin Howard/Getty Images; Pixel-Shot/Shutterstock
Ariel Messman-Rucker
By Ariel Messman-RuckerJanuary 21 2026 / 5:03 PM
Ariel Messman-Rucker
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
Legendary softball coach Patrick Murphy just proved he’s a fierce ally when he officiated the wedding of one of his former star players to the woman of her dreams.

The longtime Alabama Crimson Tide softball coach presided over a sapphic wedding between former Alabama pitcher Amanda Locke and her fiancée, Allison.

Murphy is clearly still proud of his former player, posting a photo of him officiating the wedding and another of the wedding party on his Instagram account, where he offered words of congratulations on “another beautiful #Bamau wedding!”

Locke, who is currently the head softball coach at Birmighham-Southern College, helped Murphy bring home Alabama’s only national championship back in 2012.

Locke and Allison have been together for six years and got engaged in July 2024, with Locke posting the announcement on Instagram with a photo of the happy couple kissing and showing off the ring and a caption that said they were “In our engaged era” and that she still “can’t believe I get to marry you.”

