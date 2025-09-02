"Moving forward, we have a lot more pranks, but they're a lot lighter. They're a lot more tasteful," an anonymous spokesman for the group told the publication. "They're with a lot of different branded merch, and it's more or less to keep the dildo being spotted in different places that are high-traffic areas with cameras."

Perhaps somewhat ironically, he also told USA Today that the memecoin was intended as a lighthearted protest against a "toxic" crypto environment. Yet the people involved seem to have little awareness, or empathy for, the fact that they're creating toxicity of their own in a community they would otherwise have nothing to do with.

"We didn't do this because like we dislike women's sports or, like, some of the narratives that are trending right now are ridiculous," he's quoted as saying. "We know that in order to get a voice in the space ... we had to go out and do some viral stunts to save us from having to pay that influencer cabal, sacrifice our souls and the fate of the project."

In other words, rather than make any sacrifices of their own, the people behind Green Dildo Coin thought it would be perfectly reasonable to go out and create a disturbance that affects others — people who are in the middle of professional games and the fans just trying to enjoy their time out.

So far, two men have been arrested for throwing dildos at games, although the group claims that neither are associated with them.

It's unclear why the group targeted WNBA games in particular, but even if there wasn't an underlying intention of disrespect (which seems debatable), that's still been the outcome.

"It stops the game. Hijacks it, even," Lee Escobedo writes in The Guardian. "And reasserts the notion, violent and comical, that women’s achievements exist on borrowed time within a culture still conditioned to belittle them."

The Athletic noted that members of the cryptocurrency group who participated in a livestream during one of the games where a dildo was thrown spent time mocking the WNBA and its attendees. And repeated requests from within the league to stop throwing the dildos have, so far, gone ignored.