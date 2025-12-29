Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Will came out in Stranger Things, but did we like it?

Will came out in Stranger Things, but did we like it?

The internet is, um, divided on the long-awaited scene.

Will comes out on 'Stranger Things'

Will comes out on 'Stranger Things'

Netflix
Rachel Shatto
By Rachel ShattoDecember 29 2025 / 2:51 PM
Rachel Shatto

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq. She's a GALECA member and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

See Full Bio

Over the holidays, Stranger Things dropped its last batch of episodes before the big series finale, and in the penultimate episode, Will Byers finally did the thing queer fans have been waiting literal years for: He came out.

As the Hawkins crew was amassing in preparation for one last big battle against their Upside Down foe, Vecna, Will came to the realization that in order for him to finally be able to face the show’s big bad, he needed to be honest with his friends and come out. So, with his friends and chosen family around him, Will finally—in an impassioned monologue, with hopeful tears racing down his face—faced his greatest fear and told them he is gay.

Thankfully, despite the show’s 1980s setting, he was universally embraced by his loved ones. That’s right: he came out and it was met with love and acceptance.

Surely the internet and the (non-homophobic portion of the) fandom was thrilled, right? Nope. As ever, social media erupted, and the response was divided.

The naysayers were swift and unflinching in their responses.

But not everyone who saw Will Byers pour his heart out was angry or disappointed. Many were moved by out actor Noah Schnapp’s performance and felt that the payoff met the moment (including this writer, who spoke with the actor about the scene and his hope that he did his queer audience justice).

Then there were, of course, those who just had fun with it. You remember fun, right?

Ultimately, whether or not this scene resonated with you, it’s undeniable that we and our stories deserve to be a part of the narrative for one of the biggest and buzziest shows of the year. That there’s an appetite for queer love and sex across a wide audience is very evident—see the near mass hysteria over Heated Rivalry—but that we can also be seen as disposable is just as clear; see the cancellations of Boots, Olympo, A League of Their Own, Willow, Mid-Century Modern, and the list goes on.

The fact that Will’s coming out was a pivotal, essential part of Stranger Things’ final arc, and that by living his truth he is unburdened and empowered, matters. Even if it wasn’t perfect, Will matters. His coming out matters. Our stories matter—and you do too.

We can’t wait to see what happens when the newly out and unburdened Will faces down Vecna once the series finale drops on December 31.

coming outnoah schappstranger things

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

The Long Game book cover and Shane and Ilya in Heated Rivalry.
Yahoo Feed

'Heated Rivalry' season 2: every steamy & romantic moment from the book we can't wait to see

Will comes out on 'Stranger Things'
TV

Will came out in Stranger Things, but did we like it?

Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams.​
Celebrities

Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams stripped down to almost nothing and the gays are thirsting

Chappell Roan attends the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater | Publicity portrait of French actress Brigitte Bardot, 1963
Celebrities

Chappell Roan apologizes for praising late Brigitte Bardot: 'very disappointing'

Watch Now: Pride Today
© Equal Entertainment LLC