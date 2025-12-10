Soccer stars Christen Westphal and Maddie Pogarch tied the knot

Soccer power couple Christen Westphal and Maddie Pogarch just said "I do!"
Pogarch announced their wedding on Instagram on Wednesday with photos of the beautiful ceremony. The carousel of images shows the two women in white wedding gowns posing on a spiral staircase, kissing at the altar, showing off the engagement ring, and partying after the ceremony.
The photos were captioned, “There’s a new Po in town!!!”
The Utah Royals player got down on one knee last summer and proposed to Westphal, who plays for the Houston Dash, in the picturesque Napa Valley.
This was a huge step, considering Pogarch didn’t even know she was queer until she met and fell in love with Westphal in 2020.
“There was so much grief around accepting it because I was denying myself of that for so many years, and Christen gave me the space to be fully me in my sexuality … I love her to the ends of the earth,” Pogarch told the NWSL soccer website earlier this year. “It boiled down to this: ‘I do not want to lose the opportunity to love this person because I’m scared of what that might make me to other people.”
Now, the two women look incredibly happy after finally walking down the aisle together!