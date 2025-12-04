Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Queer dating app cliches and why we're as predictable as straight people

These profile pics may be predictable, but that doesn't mean they're not hot!

A woman rock climbing and a shirtless man

Queer dating app cliches.

Bearfotos/Shutterstock; BLACKDAY/Shutterstock
Ariel Messman-Rucker
By Ariel Messman-RuckerDecember 04 2025 / 2:31 PM
Ariel Messman-Rucker
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
See Full Bio

Straight men love posing with fish on dating app profiles so much that it’s become a cliche. It’s boring and kind of gross, but it's become a frequently referenced joke because men refuse to stop posting them.

But what is the queer equivalent of holding up a dead fish?

One intrepid LGBTQ+ Threads user attempted to answer this question. Their theory? Photographs of “gays on climbing walls.”

And now that we think about it, @cara_macb may be onto something!

I mean, climbing does take grip strength and the use of carabiners which is basically as sapphic as you can get and the harness you have to wear does a great job of showing off everyone’s tush and makes us think of other kinds of harnesses you could be wearing. Just saying.

Many Threads users agreed, though some thought of clever alternatives like queer women posing in front of a lesbian bar's neon sign.

@aloinawhiteny wrote an impressive rundown of just about every letter in the alphabet. Our favorite? "Gays: exposed upper body doused in baby oil." They're not wrong!

We love the idea that sapphics are using rock-climbing photos to show off their ability to finger you for hours without getting wrist cramps.

Other people just gushed over how right OP was!

Someone else suggested that the trans equivalent might be DJ pics which feels correct too.

Apparently the climbing photo is multipurpose!

If this includes getting to see queer people chopping wood, then we are definitely on board.

dating appsgay dating appsqueer datingthreadsthreads post

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Kip Grady in 'Heated Rivalry' episode 3.
TV

'Heated Rivalry' S1 E3 recap: a brand new gay couple to lust after

Electric Bloom advocacy One Little Spark LGBTQ+ youth transgender youth opinion piece
Perspectives

One song, one spark, and why LGBTQ+ youth need us now

Young man pointing at markings on his abdomen against grey background. Plastic surgery concept
Perspectives

Cis men love top surgery—it should be available for all

Watch Now: Pride Today
© Equal Entertainment LLC