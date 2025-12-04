Queer dating app cliches and why we're as predictable as straight people

Straight men love posing with fish on dating app profiles so much that it’s become a cliche. It’s boring and kind of gross, but it's become a frequently referenced joke because men refuse to stop posting them.
But what is the queer equivalent of holding up a dead fish?
One intrepid LGBTQ+ Threads user attempted to answer this question. Their theory? Photographs of “gays on climbing walls.”
And now that we think about it, @cara_macb may be onto something!
I mean, climbing does take grip strength and the use of carabiners which is basically as sapphic as you can get and the harness you have to wear does a great job of showing off everyone’s tush and makes us think of other kinds of harnesses you could be wearing. Just saying.
Many Threads users agreed, though some thought of clever alternatives like queer women posing in front of a lesbian bar's neon sign.
@aloinawhiteny wrote an impressive rundown of just about every letter in the alphabet. Our favorite? "Gays: exposed upper body doused in baby oil." They're not wrong!
We love the idea that sapphics are using rock-climbing photos to show off their ability to finger you for hours without getting wrist cramps.
Other people just gushed over how right OP was!
Someone else suggested that the trans equivalent might be DJ pics which feels correct too.
Apparently the climbing photo is multipurpose!
If this includes getting to see queer people chopping wood, then we are definitely on board.